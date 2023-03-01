Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Presents at Bank of America Securities 2023 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 03, 2023 4:04 PM ETCorteva, Inc. (CTVA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.01K Followers

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Bank of America Securities 2023 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference March 1, 2023 8:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Chuck Magro - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Steve Byrne - Bank of America

Steve Byrne

It's a pleasure for me to have Chuck Magro up here from Corteva. I've known Chuck a long time, where his business card didn't say Corteva on it. But he's been in the ag industry for at least since 2009, I think it was, since you joined Nutrien, was that? Novo Chemicals before that. But became CEO of Agrium in 2014. And then as you know, Agrium joined PotashCorp. And that entity Nutrien, chuck was the CEO of that. Chuck is now the CEO of Corteva and it's -- provokes a lot of questions for me, given, in his prior role, he had a great deal of knowledge about the industry as a retailer, and now he's a producer of crop inputs that goes through that channel.

But Corteva has got a lot of really interesting things here going on. I got a lot of questions here. But perhaps it would be helpful, Chuck, just to hear your view on 2023. Where do you in all of the various divisions that you have, where do you see the most interest and most upside for this year?

Chuck Magro

Yes. Well, good to see you, Steve. It's been -- it has been a while. And hi, everyone. It's nice to be here. Maybe what I'll do is I'll start quickly and just talk about '23, '24. And then I think there's also some really cool bullish trends happening that could be structural in AG that I'd like to talk about, and then I'll wind up with just how Corteva sees the year financially.

So the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.