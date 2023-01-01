Stocks To Watch: Jobs Report Drama Could Flip The Script For Investors

The jobs report could be the biggest talking point of next week after Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller warned interest rates may have to be raised more than expected if economic data comes in hot. Investors will also be paying close attention to Treasury yields, especially the 10-year Treasury note after its flirtation with the 4% level. On the political front, the White House is expected to release a proposed budget on March 9. The proposal could have implications for some defense stocks depending on the funding levels that are eventually worked out with Congress. Meanwhile, earnings reports slow down quite a bit in the week ahead, although updates from DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) could rattle their respective sectors. Seeking Alpha contributor Geoffrey Seiler has his eyes on the earnings reports, including Allbirds (BIRD), and in his view the retailer needs a change in management. Meanwhile, Mike Zaccardi thinks Buckle (BKE) is undervalued even if the upcoming earnings report shows some weakness. The calendar next week also includes a large number of corporate events with the potential to move share prices. Apple's (AAPL) annual meeting, a General Electric (GE) event, and Mattel's (MAT) Investor Day are some of the headliners.

