Kinross Gold: An Underwhelming Reserve/Resource Update

Mar. 03, 2023 5:11 PM ETKinross Gold Corporation (K:CA), KGC
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
26.92K Followers

Summary

  • Kinross released a maiden resource for its newly acquired Great Bear Project in Red Lake, as well as updated mineral resources/reserves last month.
  • Unfortunately, the maiden resource at Great Bear came in well below my estimates and likely below most investors' expectations, reinforcing the view that it overpaid for GBR.
  • Meanwhile, the level of reserve replacement was disappointing at existing assets as well, especially considering the 17% hike in the gold price assumption ($1,400/oz vs. $1,200/oz) to inform reserves.
  • While KGC remains reasonably valued after 2 years of underperformance, I continue to see more attractive opportunities elsewhere, especially following the underwhelming Great Bear update.

Worker hands checks a diamond core drill bit

eyjafjallajokull

The Q4 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) is nearly complete, which means we get a look at how companies have done regarding replacing mining depletion and improving their pipeline for future potential conversion to reserves. While most companies

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
26.92K Followers
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.