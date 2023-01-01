BSTZ: A 10.8% Yield From Venture Capital And Tesla

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
7.39K Followers

Summary

  • BSTZ is paying out a 10.8% yield from its portfolio of private startups, tech stocks, and semiconductor companies.
  • The CEF recently cut its monthly dividend payout by 16%.
  • This was a forced move with return of capital ramping up in recent months on the back of the pertinent stock market pullback.

Tesla motors showroom with cars and illuminated logo branding at dusk London UK

AdrianHancu

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NYSE:BSTZ) last declared a monthly dividend of $0.1613 per share, a 16% decrease from its prior payout and for an annualized 10.8% yield. This fat yield paid monthly is incredibly enticing and around 120

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Portfolio

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Market Cap Breakdown

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Sector Exposure

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

Chart
Data by YCharts

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Distributions

CEFData.com

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
7.39K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. These two polarising forces lay at the core of my stock coverage. The aim is to avoid wealth destruction and embrace wealth creation. I primarily focus on sustainable companies, growth stocks, deSPACs, and income investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.