PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Presents at KBW Fintech & Payments Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 03, 2023 4:23 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.01K Followers

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) KBW Fintech & Payments Conference March 1, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Doug Bland - Head, Consumer Business

Conference Call Participants

Sanjay Sakhrani - KBW

Sanjay Sakhrani

All right. We're going to get started here. So we're happy to welcome Doug Bland, who is the Head of the Consumer Business at PayPal. He's been at PayPal for more than 5 years and came over as part of the acquisition of Swift Financial. Doug has more than 25 years of financial services experience, which is great.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Sanjay Sakhrani

So maybe we start with a little bit about of your background. Maybe some people aren't as familiar with you. So maybe you could just talk about your background and specifically your responsibilities today at PayPal.

Doug Bland

Yes. Well, first of all, Sanjay, thank you so much for having PayPal here. It's such a great privilege and opportunity to speak to everyone. And we're really excited to talk about the momentum and the opportunity that we have, in particular on the consumer side of the business.

As Sanjay mentioned, I'm responsible for the consumer side of PayPal. And maybe to step back, about a year ago, it was May of last year, we went through a bit of an operating model change where we created more structure around our two-sided network that we have. So we created a consumer business unit. We consolidated all of our consumer products together, which now I have end-to-end accountability around. And the purpose for that was to streamline our decision-making to create greater focus and to also think about customer journeys holistically and not just from a product lens. So we wanted to break down the silos of thinking about from a customer standpoint just from a product but across holistically all of our products.

