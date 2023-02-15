PUTW: S&P 500 Implied Volatility Is Too Low

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.18K Followers

Summary

  • WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 Put Write Strategy ETF is a vehicle employing a systematic cash covered put writing overlay.
  • The fund writes 1-month at the money puts on the S&P 500 index.
  • The main driver of the fund's returns is represented by the premiums received, premiums which in turn are driven by the S&P 500 implied volatility.
  • With the VIX index at abnormally low levels, the current set-up is not conducive for a good risk/reward profile for PUTW.
  • An investor would be well suited to wait for a vol spike in order to take a position in PUTW.

Financial asset invest analysis with volume and candle stick chart

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Thesis

The WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 Put Write Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PUTW) is an exchange traded fund. The vehicle seeks to take advantage of the S&P 500 put options implied volatility by employing a systematic cash covered put writing

vix

VIX Levels (Alphabet)

inversion

2s/10s Curve (Game of Trades)

holding

Fund Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

performance

Performance (Fact Sheet)

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades._____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

