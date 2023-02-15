TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Thesis

The WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 Put Write Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PUTW) is an exchange traded fund. The vehicle seeks to take advantage of the S&P 500 put options implied volatility by employing a systematic cash covered put writing overlay.

In layman terms, the fund writes 1-month at the money puts on the S&P 500 index and then usually cash settles any difference between strike level and ultimate index level, although it does occasionally go long the index itself via the option exercise. This is a fund that represents a volatility play. As per the fund's literature:

PUTW seeks to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the CBOE S&P 500 Put-Write Index (PUT), a collateralized put write strategy on the S&P 500 Index. The strategy is designed to receive a premium from the option buyer by selling a sequence of one-month, at-the-money, S&P 500 Index puts (SPX puts). If, however, the value of the S&P 500 Index falls below the SPX Put's strike price, the option finishes in-the-money the Fund pays the buyer the difference between the strike price and the value of the S&P 500 Index. The Fund's strategy of selling cash-secured SPX Puts serves to partially offset a decline in the value of the S&P 500 Index to the extent of the premiums received.

Ultimately the structure relies on the premiums received and the cash from its T-Bills investments to pass a return to shareholders. Premiums received for put options are driven by the implied volatility in the options chain. Currently the VIX is at abnormally low levels:

VIX Levels (Alphabet)

VIX levels below 20 are symptomatic of bull markets, not recessionary ones. An informed reader can have a more in-depth look here around low VIX implications, courtesy of T-Rowe. However, we are currently in a recession or about to experience one. With leading indicators collapsing, an inverted 2s/10s curve and higher for longer rates, the probability for a soft landing is virtually zero in our minds:

2s/10s Curve (Game of Trades)

We can see from the above graph that virtually never have we had such an inverted 2s/10s yield curve without a recession following. This time should be no different.

How does PUTW generate a return?

PUTW therefore makes its money via option premiums, and premiums are currently very underpriced. There are two scenarios that can unfold monthly for the fund:

Scenario 1. The market rallies

the put expires without getting triggered

the ETF pockets the premium

the upside generated is capped by the premium received (this is very important since the premium is determined by the VIX level)

the premium received is larger if implied volatility is high

Scenario 2. The market sells-off

the put gets triggered

on settlement date, the ETF pays the difference between strike price and spot price or goes long a portion of the index

the downside equates the S&P 500 downside minus the premium received

The vehicle also generates yield from its short term cash holdings in T-Bills:

Fund Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

We can see that the ETF holds most of its cash in T-Bills, hence it will generate the equivalent yields for the front of the treasury curve.

Performance

Long term the ETF will ALWAYS underperform the index itself:

Performance (Fact Sheet)

This is to be expected since the maximum upside here is the premium received by the fund. This instrument is best to be used during periods of high implied volatility, where the ETF can monetize in a systematic way the high IV in the options chain.

Conclusion

PUTW is an ETF that employs a systematic put writing strategy on the S&P 500. The fund writes 1-month at the money puts on the S&P 500 index and then usually cash settles any difference between strike level and ultimate index level, although it does occasionally go long the index itself via the option exercise. The fund's returns are always capped at the premium level, and long term it will always underperform the S&P 500. This fund is best to be used by a retail investor when VIX levels are high and implied volatility can be monetized in a systematic fashion. To note that a retail investor can engage in the same strategy in their own account by writing monthly put options on the index, however the fund can do it systematically and for different dollar figures. With the current VIX levels at abnormally low handles, a retail investor is best suited to hold any investments into PUTW until there is a spike higher in volatility. In our opinion equity volatility is currently underpriced given the upcoming recession, and the premium generated by PUTW's strategy does not currently represent a good risk/reward.