Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGPF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCPK:RBGPF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 1, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Joyce - Investor Relations

Nicandro Durante - Chief Executive Officer

Jeffrey Carr - Chief Financial Officer

Volker Kuhn - Chief Transformation Officer

Kris Licht - President of Health business and Chief Customer Officer

Pat Sly - President of Nutrition Business

Conference Call Participants

Iain Simpson - Barclays

Chris Pitcher - Redburn

Pilar Rocafort - UBS

Jeremy Fialko - HSBC

Celine Pannuti - JPMorgan

Tom Sykes - Deutsche

Alicia Forry - Investec

Pinar Ergun - Morgan Stanley

John Ennis - Goldman

Richard Joyce

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Reckitt's Full Year 2022 Results Presentation.

Before we start, I'd like to just draw your attention to the usual disclaimer in respect to forward-looking statements.

Now we have five members of our Global Executive Committee presenting to you today, following which they'll be happy to take any Q&As that you may have.

So without any further ado, I'd like to introduce our CEO, Nicandro Durante, to kick things off.

Nicandro Durante

Thank you, Richard, and welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Three years ago, we started our journey to rejuvenate sustainable growth at Reckitt. We continue to make strong progress on this journey, and I look forward to sharing this update with you today.

Today, I will start by running through some key questions, message. And Jeff, our CFO, will then take you through our results, plus our 2023 targets. Then after a few brief insights from me, our three global business unit presidents will talk to you about highlights from 2022 and our focus for 2023.

For those of you who might not have met yet, we have Volker Kuhn, our President for Hygiene; Kris Licht, our President for Health; and Pat Sly, our President for Nutrition. Once

