Braze: Plenty Of Room For Growth

Mar. 03, 2023 5:52 PM ETBraze, Inc. (BRZE)
Mohammed Saqib profile picture
Mohammed Saqib
80 Followers

Summary

  • Braze, Inc.'s expertise in mobile marketing, unique real-time features, and dominant position in an untapped market opportunity make it well-positioned for growth in the future.
  • The company’s product pipeline remains robust, with management positive on upselling opportunities.
  • Braze operates in a market with a total addressable market large enough to support sustained revenue growth over a long period of time.
  • My end-of-2024 price target for Braze, Inc. is $56, based on an estimated enterprise value of 8x the company’s FY24 revenue estimate.

Business colleagues working together on a laptop.

courtneyk

Thesis

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) is a top customer engagement platform that helps brands communicate with their customers through multiple channels. Its platform allows brands to send personalized and contextual messages in real time, which can help with customer acquisition, retention, and

BRZE stock price movement

BRZE stock price movement (Seeking Alpha)

Expansion Opportunities Across Multiple Vectors

Expansion Opportunities Across Multiple Vectors (Company Presentation)

BRZE's Forward EV/Revenue

BRZE's Forward EV/Revenue (Ycharts)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRZE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

