Man Group Limited (MNGPF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 03, 2023 4:59 PM ETMan Group Limited (MNGPF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.01K Followers

Man Group Limited (OTCPK:MNGPF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Luke Ellis - CEO

Antoine Forterre - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Haley Tam - Credit Suisse

Hubert Lam - Bank of America

Luke Ellis

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for coming. Those of you come physically, thank you lots. It's nice to have somebody in the room to talk to. Last year's AGM, which we did try to do in a mixed way like this, we had I think two people came. So it's nice to see a full room today, despite everybody else having results.

Those who don't know, I am Luke Ellis, the CEO; and that's Antoine Forterre, the CFO. As usual, I'll start with some highlights, then Antoine will take you through the numbers. After that I'll talk about strategy and why we believe we're well positioned for growth in the future. And then we'll finish with Q&A with a heavy favor on the people who are in the room. Right, that's me.

Let's get going. So look, inflation was clearly the dominant factor for economies and markets in '22. It prompted aggressive monetary policy tightening from central banks, which led in turn to significant sell-offs in financial markets throughout the year. This kind of market environment is a real test for active investment management. And I'm proud to say it was a test that Man Group rose to.

I'm delighted to be able to report another set of strong results across the board at Man. In the past, we've talked about the breadth and quality of investment capabilities we offer, many of which aim to deliver uncorrelated returns. Despite the large sell-off in markets, our investment strategies were able to generate $2.9 billion of Alpha overall for our clients, clearly, demonstrating the value liquid alternatives can add

