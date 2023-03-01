Eurofins Scientific SE (ERFSF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 03, 2023 5:00 PM ETEurofins Scientific SE (ERFSF)
Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCPK:ERFSF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 1, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dr. Gilles Martin - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Laurent Lebras - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Suhasini Varanasi - Goldman Sachs

Shivani Gupta - HSBC

Del Le Louet - SocieteGenerale

Allen Wells - Jefferies

James Rose - Barclays

Dominic Edridge - Deutsche Bank

Arthur Truslove - Citi

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome, and thank you for joining Eurofins' Full Year 2022 Results Call. Please note that this call is being recorded and will be available later for replay on the Eurofins Investor Relations website. Throughout today's presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

During this call, Eurofins' management may make forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to outlook and the related assumptions. Management also discuss alternative performance measures such as organic growth and EBITDA, which are defined in the footnotes of our press release. Actual results may differ materially from objectives discussed. Risks and uncertainties that may affect Eurofins' future results include, but are not limited to, those described in the Risk Factors section of the Eurofins annual report.

Please also read the disclaimer on Page 2 of this presentation, subject to which this call and Q&A session are made.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Dr. Gilles Martin, Eurofins' CEO. Please go ahead.

Dr. Gilles Martin

Hello, everybody, and thank you for joining our call. I will use the slide show that you should have been able to download, and I'll mention the page number. I'll start with Page 5. I will, of course, not mention everything that is on the slides. You can read them at your leisure.

