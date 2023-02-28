Sotera Health Company (SHC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 03, 2023 5:09 PM ETSotera Health Company (SHC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.02K Followers

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jason Peterson - Vice President and Treasurer

Michael Petras - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Biehl - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sean Dodge - RBC Capital Markets

Patrick Donnelly - Citigroup

Matthew Mishan - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Luke Sergott - Barclays

Casey Woodring - JPMorgan

David Windley - Jefferies

Michael Polark - Wolfe Research

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Sotera Health Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Vice President and Treasurer, Jason Peterson. Please go ahead.

Jason Peterson

Good morning, and thank you. Welcome to Sotera Health's Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Call. You can find today's press release and accompanying supplemental slides on the Investors section of our website at soterahealth.com.

This webcast is being recorded, and a replay will be available in the Investors section of the Sotera Health website. On the call with me today are Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Petras; and Interim Chief Financial Officer, Michael Biehl.

During the call, some of our comments may be considered forward-looking statements. The matters addressed in these statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied. Please refer to Sotera Health's SEC filings and the forward-looking statement slide at the beginning of this presentation for a description of these risks and uncertainties.

The company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Please note that during the discussion today, the company will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS, net debt, net leverage ratio and constant currency comparisons. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.