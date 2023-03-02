PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Presents at 7th Annual Evercore ISI Payments & Fintech Innovators Forum Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 03, 2023 5:13 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.02K Followers

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) 7th Annual Evercore ISI Payments & Fintech Innovators Forum Conference March 2, 2023 3:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Gabrielle Rabinovitch - CFO and SVP, IR and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

David Togut - Evercore ISI

David Togut

Welcome back to Evercore ISI's Payments and FinTech Innovators Forum. I'm David Togut, Payments and Financial Technology Analyst at Evercore ISI. Delighted to host Gabrielle Rabinovitch, acting Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer of PayPal. Gabrielle, thanks so much for being with us here today. We greatly appreciate it.

Gabrielle Rabinovitch

David, thank you so much for having me. It's great to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - David Togut

Well, there's been a lot of uncertainty in this macro environment. That said, you mentioned on your Fourth Quarter Earnings Call that Q1 is off to a stronger start. Can you talk us through your approach to providing an outlook for this year?

Gabrielle Rabinovitch

You bet. So this continues to be an incredibly complex and dynamic environment. We feel great about Q4 and about our performance in Q4. And as we indicated on our call a few weeks ago, the early part of Q1 is off to a very good start, which positions us quite well to deliver a strong year ahead.

That said, we're encouraged by what we've been seeing and the sort of more benign environment in which we've been operating. We are still only 2 months into the year, and we don't want to get ahead of ourselves right now. Both consumers and economies, globally, are still faced with a number of different headwinds. Clearly, our business is very much connected to discretionary e-comm, which continues to be under some pressure, given inflation in that environment.

And in addition, we're continuing

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.