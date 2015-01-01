TRND: An ETF For Trend Following Investors

Summary

  • The Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF invests in other Pacer ETFs that invest based on selected indices based on market trends. The ETF is Globally invested.
  • Each of the underlying ETFs are reviewed. A common review of how each index works is included. Where possible, the Trend ETF was measured against an equivalent non-trend ETF.
  • While backtesting showed promise, in practice the results have not. With none of the held ETFs showing superior results except for lower StdDevs, I would pass on the whole set.
(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

Market trend following, also similar to momentum investing, believes investors can earn Alpha by following the market or individual stock's direction. This runs counter to the “

Pacer Advisors

paceretfs.com indices

trend investing

paceretfs.com Index rules

Trendpilot ETFs

paceretfs.com Trendpilot

indexdesigngroup

indexdesigngroup.com

Chart
Data by YCharts

TRND ETF

seekingalpha.com TRND holdings

morningstar.com TRND

morningstar.com TRND countries

TRND ticker

seekingalpha.com TRND DVDs

Chart
Data by YCharts

PTLC ticker

paceretfs.com PTLC sectors

SPY ticker

paceretfs.com

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

seekingalpha.com PTLC charting

Chart
Data by YCharts

PTMC ticker

paceretfs.com PTMC sectors

MDY ticker

paceretfs.com

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF

seekingalpha.com PTMC charting

Chart
Data by YCharts

PTNQ ticker

paceretfs.com PTNQ sectors

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

paceretfs.com

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

seekingalpha.com PTNQ charting

Chart
Data by YCharts

PTIN ticker

paceretfs.com PTIN sectors

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF

paceretfs.com

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF

seekingalpha.com PTIN charting

trend following ETFs

paceretfs.com

Chart
Data by YCharts

PTBD ticker

paceretfs.com PTBD sectors

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF

pacerstfs.com

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF

seekingalpha.com PTBD charting

moving averages

paceretfs.com moving averages

CCOR ticker

PortfolioVisualizer.com

Compare ETFs

PortfolioVisualizer.com

Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I have both a BS and MBA in Finance. I have been individual investor since the early 1980s and have a seven-figure portfolio.  I was a data analyst for a pension manager for thirty years until I retired July of 2019. My initial articles related to my experience in prepping for and being in retirement. Now I will comment on our holdings in our various accounts. Most holdings are in CEFs, ETFs, some BDCs and a few REITs. I write Put options for income generation. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder

