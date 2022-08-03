Cummins: High Valuation, Sluggish Cash Flow, Rising Debt, Sell And Revisit In 2024

Mar. 03, 2023 6:22 PM ETCummins Inc. (CMI)2 Comments
Vittorio Bertolini profile picture
Vittorio Bertolini
101 Followers

Summary

  • Elevated valuation: Cummins Inc.'s current valuation is elevated and may be unsustainable in the long term, indicating limited upside potential.
  • Sluggish cash flow: The company's cash flow production has been sluggish, while debt has been increasing, and intangibles and goodwill represent a significant portion of its equity.
  • Cummins' increasing reliance on debt to finance its growth is reflected in the decline in its ROIC levels, which have been hovering around 10% and may be unsustainable.
Cummins Inc. Signage and Logo. Cummins is a Manufacturer of Engines and Power Generation Equipment III

jetcityimage

Introduction:

During the Q4 2022 earnings call for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI), several highlights were discussed. The company reported strong financial performance, with an impressive 20% increase in revenue and earnings per share of $6.66, which largely surpassed analysts' estimates. Cummins attributed its success

This article was written by

Vittorio Bertolini profile picture
Vittorio Bertolini
101 Followers
If you aren't willing to own a stock for 10 years, don't even think about owning it for 10 minutes.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.