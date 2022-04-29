PM Images

Purpose

I look at the high frequency weekly indicators because, while they can be very noisy, they provide a good nowcast of the economy, and will telegraph the maintenance or change in the economy well before monthly or quarterly data is available. They are also an excellent way to "mark your beliefs to market." In general, I go in order of long leading indicators, then short leading indicators, then coincident indicators.

A Note on Methodology

Data is presented in a "just the facts, ma'am" format, with a minimum of commentary so that bias is minimized.

Where relevant, I include 12-month highs and lows in the data in parentheses to the right. All data taken from St. Louis FRED unless otherwise linked.

A few items (e.g., Financial Conditions indexes, regional Fed indexes, stock prices, the yield curve) have their own metrics based on long-term studies of their behavior.

Where data is seasonally adjusted, generally it is scored positively if it is within the top 1/3 of that range, negative in the bottom 1/3, and neutral in between. Where it is not seasonally adjusted, and there are seasonal issues, waiting for the YoY change to change sign will lag the turning point. Thus, I make use of a convention: data is scored neutral if it is less than 1/2 as positive/negative as at its 12-month extreme.

With long leading indicators, which by definition turn at least 12 months before a turning point in the economy as a whole, there is an additional rule: data is automatically negative if, during an expansion, it has not made a new peak in the past year, with the sole exception that it is scored neutral if it is moving in the right direction and is close to making a new high.

For all series where a graph is available, I have provided a link to where the relevant graph can be found.

Recap of monthly reports

February data started out with another negative ISM manufacturing report, but a positive ISM services report. Consumer confidence as reported by the Conference Board was mixed, with improvement as to present conditions, but a decline in future expectations.

January data included a decline in durable goods orders as well as in both total and residential construction spending, but core capital spending improved.

Long leading indicators

Interest rates and credit spreads

Rates

BAA corporate bond index 5.90%, up +016 w/w (1-yr range: 4.05-6.59)

10-year Treasury bonds 3.96%, up +0.01 w/w (1.66-4.25)

Credit spread 1.94%, up +0.15 w/w (1.76-2.42).

(Graph at Moody's Seasoned Baa Corporate Bond Yield | FRED | St. Louis Fed.)

Yield curve

10 year minus 2 year: -0.90%, up +0.04% w/w (-0.86 - 1.59)

10 year minus 3 month: -0.91%, up +0.03% w/w (-1.17 - 2.04)

2 year minus Fed funds: +0.28%, up +0.05% w/w.

(Graph at 10-Year Treasury Constant Maturity Minus 2-Year Treasury Constant Maturity | FRED | St. Louis Fed.)

30-Year conventional mortgage rate (from Mortgage News Daily) (graph at link):

6.97%, up +0.09% w/w (3.76-7.38).

Last week there was a significant change in bond ratings, which all moved from negative to neutral, because yields did not make a new high in the last 4 months. Typically in the past this is the first step towards the longer lived decline in bond yields which signals the end of a recession in the future.

While the spread between corporate bonds and Treasuries remains positive, two of the three of my yield curve indicators remain negative. The third - 2 year minus Fed funds - turned positive this week. The 6 month Treasury continues to be the highest yielding term.

Housing

Mortgage applications (from the Mortgage Bankers Association)

Purchase apps down -6% w/w to 137 (137-349) (SA) (LOWEST SINCE 1995)

Purchase apps 4 wk avg. down -10 to 160 (SA) (282 high Feb 15, low 158 Nov 25)

Purchase apps YoY -44% (NSA)

Purchase apps YoY 4 wk avg. -41% (NSA)

Refi apps down -6% w/w (SA)

Refi apps YoY down -74% (SA).

*(SA) = seasonally adjusted, (NSA) = not seasonally adjusted.

(Graph at yardeni)

Real Estate Loans (from the FRB)

Up +0.2% w/w

Up +12.1%YoY (-0.9 - 12.1).

(Graph at Real Estate Loans, All Commercial Banks | FRED | St. Louis Fed.)

Mortgage rates, like bond yields, appear to have made their peak for this cycle in October, despite an increase this week. Unlike bonds, I will not move these to "neutral" unless they get closer to their average in the last 3 years.

Real estate loans turned ever more positive in the past year. This was helped by inflation in house prices; thus the turn in the indicator will be when that cools.

Money supply

The Federal Reserve has discontinued this weekly series. Data is now only released monthly. December data was released four weeks ago:

M1 m/m down -0.5%, YoY Real M1 down -10.9% (60+ year low)

M2 m/m up +0.1%, YoY Real M2 down -8.1% (60+ year low).

No recession has happened without a YoY real M1 negative, or YoY real M2 below +2.5%. Real M2 fell below that threshold last March. Real M1 also turned negative as of May.

Corporate profits (Q4 estimated + actual S&P 500 earnings and Q1 estimated earnings from I/B/E/S via FactSet at p. 29)

Q4 99% actual + 1% estimated down -0.14 to 53.42 w/w, down -4.0% q/q

Q1 estimated at 51.15, down -4.2% q/q.

FactSet estimates earnings, which are replaced by actual earnings as they are reported, and are updated weekly. The "neutral" band is +/-3%. I also average the previous two quarters together, until at least 100 companies have actually reported. The cumulative decline since the recent Q2 peak through Q4 is -5.8%; for Q1 2023 it is -9.8%. Needless to say, this metric is now a firm negative.

Credit conditions (from the Chicago Fed) (graph at link)

Financial Conditions Index up +.04 (less loose) to -0.41 (-0.03 - -0.62)

Adjusted Index (removing background economic conditions) up +.07 (less loose) to -0.41 (+0.16 - -0.59)

Leverage subindex unchanged (loose) at -0.06 (+0.51 - -0.35).

In these indexes, lower = better for the economy. The Chicago Fed's Adjusted Index's real break-even point is roughly -0.25. It is sufficiently below that point to warrant its rating change to positive. In the leverage index, a negative number is good, a positive poor. The historical breakeven point has been -0.5 for the unadjusted Index. The leverage index has been declining in recent weeks, and this week was slightly below zero, so has turned from negative to neutral.

Short leading indicators

Economic Indicators from the late Jeff Miller's "Weighing the Week Ahead"

Miller Score (formerly "C-Score"): up +26 w/w to 268, +83 m/m (125 6/24/22 - 335 on 4/29/22)

St. Louis Fed Financial Stress Index: up +0.3400 to -0.2324 (0.4997 5/27/22 - -.8325 9/16/22)

BCIp from Georg Vrba: up +8.1 to 31.9 iM's Business Cycle Index (100 is max value, below 25 is recession signal averaging 20 weeks ahead).

The Miller Score is designed to look 52 weeks ahead for whether or not a recession is possible. Any score over 500 means no recession. This number fell below that threshold at the beginning of August 2021, so not only is it negative, but we are now well into the "recession eligible" time period.

The St. Louis Financial Stress index is one where a negative score is a positive for the economy, and during its limited existence, has risen above zero before a recession by less than one year. It did so in December, but the 4 week average has subsequently dropped below 0, warranting a change in rating back to positive.

The BCIp, which remained very positive until very recently, deteriorated sharply in the past month. It was generally below its recession-signaling threshold for over a month, although in the past several weeks it improved above that range.

Trade weighted US$

Up +1.04 to 121.63 w/w, +5.5% YoY (last week) (broad) (114.23 - 128.58) (Graph at Nominal Broad U.S. Dollar Index

Down -0.70 to 104.54 w/w, up +6.0% YoY (major currencies) (graph at link) (94.63-114.78).

In early 2021, both the broad rating and the USD against major currencies turned higher YoY, and so changed to neutral. For a long time, both measures were well above +5% YoY, and thus negative. Both the broad $ and against major currencies are higher than the +5.0% YoY threshold, so are negative again.

Commodity prices

Bloomberg Commodity Index

Up +2.76 to 108.31 (103.54-136.61)

Down -14.7% YoY (Best: +52.3% June 4).

(Graph at BCOM | Bloomberg Commodity Index Overview | MarketWatch.)

Bloomberg Industrial metals ETF (from Bloomberg) (graph at link)

162.00, up +4.03 w/w (135.97-327.84)

Down -19.2% YoY (Best +69.0% May 7).

During the Boom of 2021, commodity prices soared, and total commodities were very positive. Total commodities (which include oil) are in the lower 1/3rd of their range, so are negative. Industrial metals have also declined into the bottom 1/3rd of their 52 week range, so have also turned negative.

Stock prices S&P 500 (from CNBC) (graph at link)

Up +1.9% to 4045.64.

Since January 3 of last year, there have been ongoing new 3 month and even 1 year lows. One month ago we made a new 3 month high, but there has been no 3 month new low, so the rating of this indicator has improved from neutral to positive.

Regional Fed New Orders Indexes

(*indicates report this week)

Empire State up +23.3 to -7.8

Philly down -2.7 to -13.6

Richmond down -20 to -24

Kansas City up +2 to -6

*Dallas down -9.2 to -13.2

Month-over-month rolling average: down -4 to -15.

The regional average is more volatile than the ISM manufacturing index, but usually correctly forecasts its month-over-month direction. These had usually been extremely positive ever since June 2020, but since last spring, gradually declined to neutral and then negative. They are very negative now.

Employment metrics

Initial jobless claims

190,000, down -2,000 w/w

4-week average 193,000, up +1,750 w/w.

(Graph at St. Louis FRED.)

New claims made new all-time lows on a 4 week average in April. Once this metric failed to make a new 3 month low, its rating changed to neutral. It will not turn negative unless and until the 4 week average is higher YoY. Instead, A month ago it made a new 8 month low, so this metric turned positive again.

Temporary staffing index (from the American Staffing Association) (graph at link)

Down -1 to 101 w/w

Down -3.2% YoY.

This gradually improved to neutral at the beginning of 2021, and has been positive since then. There is a great deal of seasonality in the numbers, which typically rise slowly throughout the year except for certain holiday periods. The comparisons in the past several months have deteriorated sharply, and three weeks ago for this first time having turned negative YoY, have turned negative for rating purposes as well. This week it had the most negative winter downturn since 2015-16.

Tax Withholding (from the Issues: Current and Archive)

$268.1 B for the month of February this year vs. $258.2 B last year, +$9.9 B or +3.7%

$305.5 B for the last 20 reporting days this year vs. $278.0 B one year ago, +$27.5 B or +9.9%.

YoY comparisons peaked in Q1 2022. Since summer, it has oscillated between neutral and positive, and was negative on a monthly basis several times. Since the first of the year, these have turned more positive.

NOTE: The Treasury has changed its reporting format for this metric, which is now found in two places, on Tables II and IV at the line item "Taxes - Withheld individual/FICA," which must be added together for comparison purposes.

Oil prices and usage (from the E.I.A.)

Oil up +$3.14 to $79.74 w/w, down -5.1% YoY ($71.46 - $123.70)

Gas prices down -$.04 to $3.34 w/w, down -$0.27 YoY

Usage 4-week average down -1.1% YoY.

(Graphs at This Week In Petroleum Gasoline Section - U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)).

Gas prices are in the middle 1/3rd of their 3 year range, and so have returned to neutral. Oil is also in the middle of its 3 year range, and so it remains neutral. It does appear that both have made their typical winter bottoms.

Mileage driven remains slightly negative.

Note: With gas and oil prices so volatile in the past 12 months, I believe the best measure is against their 3 year average. Measuring by 1 year, both have turned positive.

Bank lending rates

0.263 TED spread down -0.005 w/w (0.02 -.685)

4.70 LIBOR up +0.08 w/w (0.10130- 4.70) (graph at link)(new 12 month high).

TED was above 0.50 before both the 2001 and 2008 recessions. Since early 2019 the TED spread had remained positive, except the worst of the coronavirus downturn, until this spring. It has been very choppy recently, varying between neutral and negative. It has declined well below that level, and has turned positive.

LIBOR has been increasing consistently well into its negative range.

Coincident indicators

St. Louis FRED Weekly Economic Index

Down -0.07 to +1.07 w/w (+0.77 1/27/23 - +6.16 2/19/22).

After a very positive 2021, this measure declined to less than half its best YoY level, thus changing to neutral. I will continue to treat it as neutral unless the number turns negative.

Restaurant reservations YoY (from Open Table)

February 23 seven day average +10% YoY (Best +% Jan. 5, 2023)

March 2 seven day average +1% YoY (Worst -29% Jan 13, 2022).

Last year the metric gradually improved to neutral, and for one week, positive. It has recently been very volatile. This week it was slightly above zero, so neutral.

Note I am now measuring its 7 day average to avoid daily whipsaws.

Consumer spending

The Redbook index remained positive almost without exception since the beginning of 2021 until October. With two exceptions the past 8 weeks have been the lowest YoY comparisons in many months. The new link I have added above goes to a 5 year graph to best show the comparison.

I recently downgraded this metric to neutral. The 4 week average, which had been declining almost relentlessly since last June, in the last 5 weeks has stabilized at about 5%, which is still nearly a 2 year low.

Transport

Railroads (from the AAR)

Carloads up +0.1% YoY

Intermodal units down -11.1% YoY

Total loads down -5.9% YoY.

(Graph at Railfax Report - North American Rail Freight Traffic Carloading Report.)

Shipping transport

Harpex down -03 to 1056 (1056-4586) harperpetersen (new 18 month low)

Baltic Dry Index up +262 to 1145 (530-3369) (graph at link).

Rail carloads turned positive early in 2021, before gradually fading to negative from August through the end of the year and the beginning of this year. The total loads index has been consistently negative for the past four months. In the past several months, comparisons have hovered near the zero line, varying between neutral and negative. This week they were neutral again.

Harpex increased to near record highs again early in 2022, but has since backed off all the way to new lows. BDI traced a similar trajectory, before rebounding sharply this week, warranting a change to negative.

I am wary of reading too much into price indexes like this, since they are heavily influenced by supply (as in, a huge overbuilding of ships in the last decade) as well as demand.

Steel production ( American Iron and Steel Institute)

Up +1.2% w/w

Down -4.6% YoY (worst -10.0% Dec 2, 2022),

Since the end of March 2021, against terrible comparisons, this metric had been positive, typically running at a double digits higher YoY percentage growth. This past spring, after almost continuous deterioration, it turned negative, and has remained so. The YoY comparisons have improved considerably in the past few weeks. Having improved above -5.0% YoY, its rating has now changed to neutral.

Summary And Conclusion

Below are this week's spreadsheets of the long leading, short leading, and coincident readings. Check marks indicate the present reading. If there has been a change this week, the prior reading is marked with an X:

Long leading Indicators Positive Neutral Negative Corporate bonds ✓ 10 year Treasury ✓ 10 yr-2 yr Treasury ✓ 10 yr-3mo Treasury ✓ 2 yr- Fed funds Click to enlarge ✓ X Mortgage rates ✓ Purchase Mtg. Apps. ✓ Refi Mtg Apps. ✓ Real Estate Loans ✓ Real M1 ✓ Real M2 ✓ Corporate Profits ✓ Adj. Fin. Conditions Index ✓ Leverage Index ✓ Totals: 3 3 8 Click to enlarge

Short Leading Indicators Positive Neutral Negative Credit Spread ✓ Miller Score ✓ St. L. Fin. Stress Index ✓ US$ Broad X ✓ US$ Major currencies ✓ Total commodities ✓ Industrial commodities ✓ Stock prices ✓ Regional Fed New Orders ✓ Initial jobless claims ✓ Temporary staffing ✓ Gas prices ✓ Oil prices ✓ Gas Usage ✓ Totals: 4 2 8 Click to enlarge

Coincident Indicators Positive Neutral Negative Weekly Econ. Index ✓ Open Table x ✓ Redbook ✓ Rail ✓ X Harpex ✓ BDI ✓ Steel ✓ X Tax Withholding ✓ TED ✓ LIBOR ✓ Financial Cond. Index ✓ Totals: 3 5 3 Click to enlarge

The "Recession Warning" which began at the end of November for this year remains, as all three of my primary systems remain consistent with a near-term recession.

There has been major stabilization of the coincident indicators, including such things as Redbook consumer sales and tax withholding, and steel has also stabilized considerably. On the other hand, the downturn in temporary staffing appears significant.

It will be particularly of interest to see if the leading employment sectors of temporary help, residential construction, and manufacturing exhibit resilience or in the case of the latter two finally turn down in this coming Friday's employment report. Unlike January, the series will "expect" job gains rather than big losses on an NSA basis, so there will not be Holiday distortions as there were last month.