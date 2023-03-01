Topaz Energy Corp. (TPZEF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 03, 2023 5:47 PM ETTopaz Energy Corp. (TPZEF), TPZ:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.01K Followers

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCPK:TPZEF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 1, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Kirker - General Counsel

Marty Staples - President and CEO

Cheree Stephenson - VP, Finance and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Bilkoski - TD Securities

Luke Davis - RBC

Josef Schachter - Schachter Energy Research

Jamie Kubik - CIBC

Mike Dunn - Stifel First Energy

Operator

Good morning. My name is Michelle, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Topaz Energy Corp. Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. Mr. Kirker, you may begin your conference.

Scott Kirker

Thank you, Michelle, and welcome, everyone, to our discussion of Topaz Energy Corp.’s results for the 3 months and year’s ended December 31, 2022, and 2021. My name is Scott Kirker, and I’m a General Counsel for Topaz.

Before we get started, I refer you to the advisories on forward-looking statements contained in the news release as well as the advisories contained in the Topaz annual information form and its MD&A available on SEDAR and on the Topaz website. I also draw your attention to the material factors and assumptions in those advisories.

I’m here with Marty Staples, Topaz’ President and Chief Executive Officer; and Cheree Stephenson, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer. They will start by speaking some of the highlights of the last quarter and the year so far. And after the remarks, then we will open for questions. Marty, Cheree, go ahead.

Marty Staples

Good day. Thanks, Scott. Appreciate that, and thanks for everyone for attending. 2022 is an exceptional year for Topaz. We achieved record production of 18.3000 BOE per day in the fourth quarter, and average production for the year was just under 17,000 BOE per day.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.