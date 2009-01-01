It’s a trigger word no matter which side you’re on. But if you follow money and capital flows there’s no argument.
In recent years, one of the hottest segments of the venture capital market has been something you may not have expected: Climate tech.
The world is increasingly turning to climate tech startups to address the urgent need for sustainable solutions. These startups can be found in sectors such as clean energy, transportation and agriculture.
Climate tech companies do one of three things:
While there’s been plenty of talk about green and sustainable investing, investors have been putting their money where their mouth is, as the chart shows...
In the past five years, on average, around a quarter of all the money in the venture capital market has gone towards climate tech startups – over $260 billion total in funding.
And these startups have attracted particularly significant investments in recent years, with many securing funding rounds of $100 million or more.
Here are the largest climate tech financings up to 2023, according to Crunchbase data:
And here’s a breakdown of climate tech startup funding in the past five years, sorted by sector. As you can see, transportation, clean energy and agriculture took the lion’s share of funding:
It’s worth noting that climate tech funding deal value has represented over 50% of total deal value. Yet, the transportation sector represents 16% of global greenhouse gas emissions. That is a lot of eggs in 1 basket.
Companies and governments are getting more aggressive with their climate targets. There is a lot more to greenhouse gas removal and reduction than just transportation.
Now, you may also have noticed that climate tech deals slowed down going into 2023.
This should come as no surprise, as the combination of geopolitical issues, high inflation and rising interest rates led to weak markets towards the end of last year.
For instance, companies went public at the lowest rate in years in 2022. IPO offerings were down significantly, back to levels last seen during the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Last year, many companies chose to not go public, and raised capital from private funds and investors instead.
However, many of these private climate tech startups could still get taken public or bought out in the coming years, and at much higher valuations…
Especially since private equity firms were shored up with a large war chest of cash heading into 2023.
I’ve made significant bets in the sector, specifically the carbon credit market. But with two major carbon credit markets, compliance and voluntary, investors can easily get confused.
Recently, compliance carbon credit prices in the European Union hit record highs of over 100 euros per tonne.
Known as the ‘EUA’ and considered the benchmark in the industry, other carbon prices could easily follow suit in the coming years as we approach the critical “Net Zero” milestone year of 2030.
Here’s why…
According to a report published by Ecosystem Marketplace and BloombergNEF in 2020, the voluntary carbon market grew by 6% in 2019 to reach a value of $320 million.
That’s assuming that companies and governments continue to ramp up their efforts to reduce carbon emissions.
Other estimates suggest even greater potential for growth...
For example, a report by the Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets, published in 2021…
I personally believe energy transition and decarbonization is the biggest investment opportunity of my generation. The carbon markets are an integral part of the solution, and I am positioning myself accordingly.
Regards,
Marin Katusa
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in XPANSIV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments