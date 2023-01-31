Mario Tama

Difficult operating environments often bring out the best and worst in companies. When interest rates are low and the economy is strong, many companies have impressive earnings, but today's more challenging conditions have forced management teams and companies to find more creative ways to continue to build their businesses.

One leading consumer company that has done very well in the current challenging operating environment is The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). This company operates in five divisions; Beauty, grooming, health care, baby, feminine and family care. Procter & Gamble also has some of the most recognizable brands in the world, such as Tide, Crest, and Gillette.

Procter & Gamble has been one of the best performing stocks in the market over the last 50 years. The company also has raised the dividend 66 years in a row.

Still, Procter & Gamble's stock has flatlined over the last several years in the current more-challenging inflationary environment.

Procter & Gamble's stock has not sold off despite rising costs and lower growth, but the company has also underperformed the S&P 500 (SP500) and most major indexes over the last several years. Procter & Gamble stock is up 18.69% over the last 3 years, while the S&P 500 is up 29.85% during this same time period. Still, inflation has impacted Procter & Gamble much more than most companies, and the fact that management has been able to pass most of the company's higher costs onto consumers shows how strong Procter's brands are.

Today, Procter & Gamble is a buy. The company's strong recent Fiscal Q2 2023 earnings report shows that management can still grow earnings in this difficult operating environment, and inflationary pressures should ease moving forward as Asia opening up helps ease supply chain issues. PG stock also looks undervalued using several metrics.

Procter & Gamble's recent earnings report showed the staying power of the company's many strong brands. Procter recently reported full-year revenues of $20.8 billion, and diluted earnings per share of $1.59. Revenues fell 1 percent year-over-year, and earnings per share fell 4% year-over-year. Still, the company's brands showed impressive staying power on a year-to-year basis. The Beauty segment had organic sales growth of 3%, the health care division had organic sales of 8%, organic sales growth in the fabric and home care division were 8%, and the baby and feminine care division had organic sales growth of 4%.

Management was able to raise prices to offset rising costs without losing market share, showing the power of the company's many strong brands. The main reasons Procter & Gamble wasn't able to grow revenues or earnings on a year-to-year basis was because of high costs and the rising dollar - the company's core brands performed impressively. Also important, Procter & Gamble's net margin was 17.44%, which is at a high end of the 10-year range for this company. Procter & Gamble's net margins have ranged from 5.37% to 23.34% over the last decade.

China and many Asian economies are now finally opening up, and that means that supply chain pressures should ease in coming quarters. The easing of Covid related restrictions in China and most of Asia should also increase global growth levels as well. China grew at just 3% last year, but analysts are already forecasting the world's second largest economy to grow at 5.5% in 2023. The dollar has also already made a significant move up against the euro and most major currencies, and these forex moves are not likely to be as significant moving forward.

This is why Procter & Gamble's stock looks cheap using several metrics. Procter trades at nearly 24x likely forward earnings, and 19.36x projected forward cash flow. Even though this company's 5-year average valuation is 23.44x forward earnings, and 19.68x forward cash flow, analysts are projecting that Procter & Gamble will be able to grow earnings at 7.6% over the next 5 years. Those estimates should increase as Asia opens up and inflationary pressures likely ease in coming years.

Procter & Gamble's earnings grew at a mid-single-digit range of 4-5% over the previous 3 years. A company with a recession-resistant business model that is growing earnings at 8-10% per year with the strong brands that Procter & Gamble has should trade at 25x next years earnings estimates of $6.30 a share, or $157.50 a share.

The Procter & Gamble Company has weathered the storm. While many leading consumer companies such as Clorox (CLX) and Kimberly-Clark (KMB) have sold off hard because of high costs and moves in the forex market, Procter & Gamble has shown that their brands have staying power. The Procter & Gamble Company's management team was able to raise prices without losing significant market share, so the company has been able to maintain impressive margins even in the challenging operating environment. The next several years should be better for investors in this industry leader.