Global Energy 2023: War Impacts, Decarbonization And Energy Security Premiums

Jennifer Warren profile picture
Jennifer Warren
5.63K Followers

Summary

  • Energy costs for oil and gas imports rise owing to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a dislocation that keeps shifting outlooks.
  • The global LNG trade is expected to grow and the U.S. is a beneficiary.
  • One cannot auto-pilot their investments in oil and gas or energy. It is more dynamic than in years or decades past.
  • Deglobalization and local sourcing of energy is considered inflationary, generally.
  • Energy investment is path-dependent, which can change owing to geopolitics, policy and economics.

Fields at dawn and wind farms in the background

Anderson Coelho/E+ via Getty Images

In a video interview with Seeking Alpha's Michael Hopkins, Jennifer Warren parses BP's (BP) energy outlook 2023 presentation from days earlier by its senior economist. The impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and decarbonization are

Interview with Jennifer Warren by Seeking Alpha

Michael Hopkins interviews Jennifer Warren, Concept Elemental (Concept Elemental)

Four scenarios

BP Assumptions (BP)

energy paths differ

EU, China and India energy shifts (BP, 2023)

how oil production declines

Russia's oil production declines (BP, 2023)

OPEC gains share after 2030 per BP

Call on OPEC and U.S. shale (BP, 2023)

Investment outlooks among three scenarios

Wind and solar, oil and gas investment (Bp, 2023)

Interview about energy with Jennifer Warren by Seeking Alpha's Michael Hopkins

Seeking Alpha interview with Jennifer Warren (Concept Elemental)

This article was written by

Jennifer Warren profile picture
Jennifer Warren
5.63K Followers
Jennifer's areas of expertise include energy trends —their economic and geopolitical implications—and resource sustainability issues. She considers her investment approach eclectic, drawing from a multidisciplinary pool of work. Other interests include the energy transition, the impact of shale oil and natural gas, climate change, green and efficient infrastructure, China, India, and the energy-water-resources nexus. Her work has been published in various academic, policy and business publications such as Far Eastern Economic Review, Economist Intelligence Unit’s Executive Briefing, Journal of Structured Finance, Lloyd's List, D CEO, Energy Trends Insider, Financial Sense, and many others. From Dec 2010 to April 2013, she was the CEO/President of a global affairs organization focused on cutting edge geopolitical and macroeconomic trends. She organized and moderated panels on global gas, energy security, energy infrastructure finance, and urban development. She has a master's degree from London School of Economics, and bachelor's in finance/marketing. She is principal of Concept Elemental, a strategic communications consultancy focusing on knowledge work, and includes over fifteen years of financial services industry work. She works with a top University, "translating" cutting edge research as well.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FANG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold OXY, XOM, CTRA, and PXD.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.