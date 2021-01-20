Procter & Gamble: The Ugly Truth

Mar. 03, 2023 7:40 PM ETThe Procter & Gamble Company (PG)1 Comment
Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
105 Followers

Summary

  • The company demonstrated no revenue growth in the last ten years which could be even worse without the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Future growth prospects appear limited due to a heavy overreliance on mature brands and growing competition.
  • My valuation calculations suggest the stock is slightly overvalued.

Procter & Gamble Co.Corporate Headquarters

Scott Olson

Investment thesis

Procter & Gamble's (NYSE:PG) history traces back more than 180 years, and the company has developed most well-known household brands during its journey. The company's topline growth has been stagnating in the last 10 years delivering

P&G most iconic brands

P&G

P&G revenue by segments

P&G

Chart
Data by YCharts

PPI for soap and detergent

St. Louis Fed

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

PG Dividend Growth Grade

Seeking Alpha

Valuatioon quant ratings

Seeking Alpha

PG profitability raitns

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
105 Followers
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.