Albemarle Corp (ALB) BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference Call Transcript

Mar. 03, 2023 8:07 PM ETAlbemarle Corporation (ALB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.02K Followers

Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference February 27, 2023 1:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jerry Masters - Chairman, President & CEO

Eric Norris - President, Albemarle Energy Storage

Scott Tozier - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Joel Jackson - BMO Capital Markets

Joel Jackson

All right. Let's kick off the app. Who's bored of gold, who's bored of base metals? This is about the critical minerals conference now, isn't it? I heard.

Okay. So we're going to have a lot of critical minerals presentations today and tomorrow, and we're starting off now. And we're going to lead off with one of the giants in the space. So we have, of course, Albemarle, one of the leading and largest lithium producers in the world, also developing a plethora of global lithium projects, also has, I think, Bromine and Catalysts, is that right? I think Bromine and Catalysts. So we're going to have Kent Masters, CEO, come up and give a presentation. We'll have Q&A. We also have Scott and Eric from their management team. And please submit your questions on the app. You can also raise your hand, and we have a runner. But if you submit question on the app, I'll ask them for the Q&A. So Kent, let's go.

Jerry Masters

Okay. Good afternoon. Thanks, Joel, and thanks to BMO for hosting us today. I appreciate the opportunity to discuss Albemarle's role as a leading producer of critical elements for a lower carbon future. I haven't heard described this a plethora of projects before, but I kind of like that. As usual, today, we're going to be discussing some forward-looking statements. So the safe harbor language is on this slide and that same language applies to this presentation.

We're also going to discuss some non-GAAP

