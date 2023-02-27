Comcast Corp (CMCSA) Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference Call Transcript

Mar. 03, 2023 8:08 PM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA)
Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference Call February 27, 2023 8:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Jason Armstrong - CFO & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Bryan Kraft - Deutsche Bank

Bryan Kraft

Good morning, everyone. We're going to get started here with our first presentation. I guess, first, I'd like to welcome everyone to Deutsche Bank's Media, Internet and Telecom Conference. Thanks, everyone, for joining us.

And I'm really pleased to introduce our first speaker of the day, Jason Armstrong, who's the newly appointed CFO of Comcast. So welcome, Jason.

Jason Armstrong

Bryan, Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Bryan Kraft

Maybe get started, 2022 was a year that certainly presented challenges across the TMT space from a financial performance perspective, geopolitical. We had pandemic related still in Asia. We saw in your Parks business tougher domestic broadband market, Peacock investments, yet Comcast still grew consolidated revenue and EBITDA mid-single digits. Can you just talk about -- maybe reflect on how you're able to achieve those results and talk about the 2023 outlook and what are some of the challenges and opportunities you see for this year?

Jason Armstrong

Yes. Thanks, Bryan, and thanks for having us at the conference. It's always a pleasure to be here. You're right about 2022. I mean, 2022, I would characterize it as very strong executions from the variety of teams that we have in an environment that brought some challenges. You're right, broadband got more competitive over the course of 2022 with some new entrants. The advertising market was sort of weaker towards the back end of the year as we saw some compression there. Our Theme Parks mostly strong, but internationally, that's still dealing with COVID impacts, which were shutting parks and then reopening parks. So, sort of inconsistency there, yet we made our way through all of that.

