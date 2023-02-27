AT&T, Inc. (T) Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference Call Transcript

Mar. 03, 2023 8:08 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T), TBC, TBB, T.PA, T.PC
AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T) Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference February 27, 2023 9:40 AM ET

Company Participants

Pascal Desroches - Senior EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bryan Kraft - Deutsche Bank

Bryan Kraft

Okay. All right, we're live here. So thanks, everyone, for joining us for our second session of the day. I'm really pleased to introduce Pascal Desroches, who's the Chief Financial Officer of AT&T. Pascal, welcome.

Pascal Desroches

Thank you for having me. It's a pleasure to be back two years in a row.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Bryan Kraft

And maybe just talk with -- talk first about a high-level topic. I mean, I think both yourself and John Stankey started in your new role as the CEO and CFO in the second half of 2020. Can you just talk about the transformation that AT&T has undergone under John's and your tenure over the past 2.5 years? How the company has evolved and progressed since then?

Pascal Desroches

Yes. Look, at the outset, let me just say I couldn't be more proud of the organization for rallying around John's vision to reposition the company. Remember, when John took over in the middle of 2020, we were in the early days of the pandemic. We had one of the -- probably the highest debt loads in corporate America. We had businesses that needed to be reenergized in terms of growth. And we had a cost base that wasn't competitive. And a number of different businesses that probably didn't quite have the adjacencies and created a degree of complexity that wasn't helpful. And we also understood that we were at a point where we were about to embark on a significant investment cycle, whether it was spectrum, whether it was launching HBO Max globally, all problems that needed to be solved.

