Paramount Global (PARA) Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference Call Transcript

Mar. 03, 2023
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference February 28, 2023 8:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Naveen Chopra - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bryan Kraft - Deutsche Bank

Bryan Kraft

Okay. I'm going to get started here on our next one. So I'm really pleased to introduce Naveen Chopra, who's the Chief Financial Officer of Paramount. Naveen, welcome.

Naveen Chopra

Thank you. Thanks for having us, and thank you for your perfect timing. It's snowing in New York today, I hear. So you guys -- I mean, it's perfect here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Bryan Kraft

So maybe just start off with the strategy question. Where is Paramount today in terms of executing the streaming strategy? What are the major accomplishments that you guys have had so far? And what are you focused on over the next 1 to 2 years?

Naveen Chopra

Yes, sure. Look, I think it's important to understand that we're still relatively early in our streaming journey. A lot of people don't realize this, but Paramount+ launched almost exactly 2 years ago. So we're much younger than most of the other major global streaming services. But despite that fact, I think we have clearly proven over that relatively short period of time that we have very powerful consumer value proposition.

And that's content driven. And it's evidenced by the fact that if you look at what's happened in the first 2 years of Paramount+, we have added more subscribers on an absolute basis than any other major streaming service. We finished 2022 with a revenue run rate for our direct-to-consumer businesses of $5.5 billion versus where we started a couple of years ago was significantly lower than that. And that included Paramount+ that is still growing at 81% from a top line perspective. So there's no doubt that we got

