Shionogi: Likely The Last Viable COVID Play

Mar. 03, 2023 10:04 PM ETShionogi & Co., Ltd. (SGIOF), SGIOY
Summary

  • Xocova is an approved-in-Japan COVID antiviral.
  • Other COVID investments are causing valuations to fall as their opportunities subside.
  • However, this allows Shionogi to be the next great COVID opportunity, offering both significant profit generation for shareholder benefit and undervaluation.

"Japan's Shionogi & Co. Ltd. believes its COVID-19 pill will easily garner $2 billion in annual sales if it secures U.S. approval, which the company expects to receive in late 2024" - Reuters

Introduction

In Japan, and around the world, the

A summary of recent developments

Shionogi Investor Presentation Feb 2023

A summary of reveneus by segment highlighting COVID revenues

Shionogi Investor Presentation Feb 2023

Shionogi's Revenues and Growth

Koyfin

Shionogi's EBITDA and Net Income, with Margins

Koyfin

A summary of Shionogi's dividend yield on the ADR

SeekingAlpha

A summary of Shionogi's Balance Sheet

Koyfin

A summary of Shionogi's Valuation

Koyfin

Hello, I am an individual investor with an interest in bringing diversification of viewpoints to stock analysis and investing. This brings to point the Japanese proverb 他山之石 -ta-zan-no-ishi- which translates to "another-mountain's-rock" and denotes the importance of diversifying the sources of your knowledge in order to gain the advantage of multiple perspectives. Further, a rock represents the foundational aspects of the world a mountain supports, signifying the importance of understanding the simple fundamentals in order to succeed. As such, I cover a wide range of assets in order to find the best of every type of investing. Please consider following so we can continue down this path of knowledge together, and hopefully, I am able to provide some novel insights for you with every article. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SGIOY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

