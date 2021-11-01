FCPI: Do You Still Need Inflation Protection?

Summary

  • FCPI tracks the Fidelity Stocks For Inflation Index, selecting 100 U.S. equities based on valuations and positive momentum signals. Expenses are 0.29% and the ETF has $203 million in assets.
  • FCPI outperformed SPY since my April 2022 review, but not by much. More focused, but more volatile, funds like EQRR proved superior.
  • However, that's irrelevant because FCPI's portfolio turned over significant in the last year. My backtesting highlights how the current iteration doubled in value since December 2019.
  • Considering Index reconstitutions is critical to proper fund analysis. Currently, FCPI trades at a 6.29-point forward earnings discount to SPY, is well-diversified, and less volatile than the market.
  • Readers overweighting sectors like Energy likely have no need for ETFs like FCPI and EQRR. However, if you're seeking a dedicated inflation-protection solution, FCPI is a solid choice.
Inflation increases. Commodities with financial data. Crude oil, wheat and gold with price change. Inflation in yellow letters.

Torsten Asmus

Investment Thesis

Recent government data showed personal consumer spending growth of 1.8% in January, half a million jobs created, and an unemployment rate of just 3.4%, the lowest since 1969. Controlling inflation is challenging, and protection through a dedicated ETF is worth exploring. The aptly-named

SPY vs. EQRR vs. FCPI Sector Exposures

Morningstar

FCPI vs. EQRR vs. XLE/XLF/XLB Performance

Portfolio Visualizer

FCPI Top Ten Holdings

Fidelity

FCPI Additions/Deletions Beta Changes

Seeking Alpha

FCPI vs. EQRR vs. SPY Performance

Portfolio Visualizer

FCPI vs. EQRR vs. SPY Annual Returns

Portfolio Visualizer

FCPI Fundamentals vs. EQRR, SPY

The Sunday Investor

FCPI Backtested Portfolio

Portfolio Visualizer

