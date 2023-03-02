Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (LEE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 03, 2023 9:17 PM ETLee Enterprises, Incorporated (LEE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.02K Followers

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:LEE) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 2, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Josh Rinehults - Vice President, Finance

Kevin Mowbray - President and Chief Executive Officer

Timothy Millage - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Kupinski - NOBLE Capital Markets

Operator

Welcome to the Lee Enterprises 2023 First Quarter Webcast and Conference Call. The call is being recorded and will be available for replay at investors.lee.net. [Operator Instructions] A link to the live webcast can be found at investors.lee.net under the event section.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to your host, Josh Rinehults, Vice President, Finance.

Josh Rinehults

Good morning. Thank you for joining us. Speaking on this morning’s call are Kevin Mowbray, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tim Millage, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer.

Earlier today, we issued a news release with preliminary results for our first fiscal quarter of 2022. It is available at lee.net as well as at major financial websites. Please also refer to our earnings presentation found at investors.lee.net that includes supplemental information.

As a reminder, this morning’s discussion will include forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. These statements are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such factors are described in this morning’s news release and also in our SEC filings.

During the call, we refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and cash costs, which are defined in our news release. Reconciliations to the relevant GAAP measures are included in tables accompanying the release.

And now to open the discussion is our President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Mowbray. Kevin will open the conversation on Slide 3 of the earnings presentation for those following along.

Kevin Mowbray

Thank you, Josh, and good morning, everyone. I’m really

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.