Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) offers a diversified chemicals business model with many clients and many products. Management offered beneficial guidance for 2023 that includes positive FCF generation. In addition, Element Solutions is currently repurchasing its own shares. In my view, thanks to M&As of target companies in adjacent end-markets and successful integration of HSO, Coventya, or HKW, future FCF could be even larger than expected. Also, assuming new high-tech products mainly in the electronics business segment, my cash flow model resulted in a valuation that appears larger than the current ESI stock price.

Element Solutions Runs A Business Model With Different Types Of Clients And Many Different Products

Chemicals company Element Solutions is positioned in both the US and international markets, serving clients such as manufacturers of electronic systems, manufacturers of semiconductors, automotive systems, providers and managers of telecommunication networks, data storage centers, and offshore energy among others.

Element generates its income from the development, formulation, and sale of its chemical solutions besides maintaining fluid relationships with its customers and market leaders to stay abreast of the needs and developments of the industry. Although its products represent minimal cost to its customers, they are key while considering end product and manufacturing performance.

Commonly, Elements Solutions products are consumed in some of the stages of the production chain of its clients. They need the supply of Elements Solutions products to continue producing. In this way, the company has secured a permanent sales channel with a view of expanding into markets in which it has not yet achieved positioning.

The operations of the company are divided into two reportable segments: Electronics and Industrials. In 2022, both business segments reported organic growth close to 5% and total net sales growth of 6%.

The electronics segment is divided into three areas: solutions for assembly lines, solutions for integrated circuits, and semiconductor solutions. Among these, the area of ​​solutions for assembly represents close to half of the income of this segment. For the assembly or assembly area, the company sells chemical or electronic products such as adhesives, encapsulants, and cleaners among others. The circuits area has metallization of circuits, chemicals for finished surfaces, and electronic materials that are an essential part of their manufacture. Lastly, the semiconductor area offers supplies of copper, nickel, and other precious metals that are often essential for the development of electronic products in general.

The industrial and specialty segment has three operating areas: industrial solutions, graphic solutions, and energy solutions. The industrial solutions area is the one that covers almost all of the segment's operations as the other two serve a smaller number of clients with fewer products and have not yet had a great development. Among the industrial solutions, we find devices such as industrial fans, filters, and devices for managing waste water and metal products such as nickel and aluminum among others. The graphics section includes metallic printing platforms and printing fluids. Lastly, the energy area sells highly complex chemical liquids that are used in offshore marine exploitation.

Balance Sheet

In December 2022, the company reported cash worth $265.6 million along with accounts receivable of $455.8 million, inventories close to $290.7 million, and prepaid expenses worth $38.5 million. In sum, total current assets are equal to $1.189 billion, more than 3x the total amount of current liabilities.

Management also reported property, plant and equipment worth $277.2 million together with goodwill of $2.412 billion, intangible assets of $805.5 million, and deferred income tax assets of $51.5 million. Total assets were equal to $4.903 billion, close to 2x the total amount of liabilities. I believe that the company’s financial condition stands in good shape.

Accounts payable stood at $132.2 million in addition to current installments of long term debt of $11.5 million and accrued expenses and other current liabilities of $200.7 million. In sum, total current liabilities stand at $344.4 million.

Long term debt stands at $1.883 billion with pension and post-retirement benefits of $36.7 million. Besides, deferred income tax liabilities were equal to $121.2 million with the other liabilities of $168.5 million. Total liabilities are equal to $2.554 billion.

The total amount of debt is not small, so I believe that we have to study future debt payments a bit more in detail. Element Solutions Inc reports term loans payable in 2026 and 2028. I wouldn’t be worried because the company has sufficient time to negotiate its debt.

Beneficial Guidance Including 2023 FCF Of $275 Million And Adjusted EBITDA of $510-$530 Million

Considering the global expected economic framework for the year 2023, I believe that the company’s guidance appears quite beneficial. Element Solutions expects to deliver FY Adjusted EPS close to $1.4 per share, 2023 FCF of $275 million, and an EBITDA around $510-530 million. My numbers are a bit more conservative for 2023, but I believe that readers may want to have a look at the company’s projected figures.

Assumptions In My Model

In my view, Element Solutions is setting a growth strategy to become a leading global provider of chemical solutions. All its products are developed together with marketing brands. The company is currently developing innovations in line with the evolution and needs of its customers and potential customers. Under my financial model, I assumed that the brands will successfully offer sufficient visibility to Element Solutions.

Besides, I believe that new innovation will find demand from clients. I also assumed that Element Solutions would successfully offer excellent service in the future in its production and the support it provides to its customers, developing high-tech products that serve to be pioneers in each target market.

I would also expect that inorganic growth will continue to bring sufficient growth to impress investors. In particular, acquisition of companies in adjacent end-markets could not only bring revenue growth, but also enhance the company’s FCF margins. In this regard, I believe that economies of scale could help the company become even more profitable.

With regards to the company’s M&A activities, I would recommend reading the company’s statements in its annual report as well as learning about recent transactions like that of HSO, Coventya, or HKW.

We may pursue targeted and opportunistic acquisitions in our existing and adjacent end-markets that seek to strengthen our current businesses, expand and diversify our product offering, and enhance our growth and strategic position. On January 26, 2022, we completed the HSO Acquisition for approximately $23 million, net of cash. HSO is a multi-national developer of technology and chemistry for decorative and functional surface finishing with a focus on environmentally sustainable products, especially in the field of plating on plastics. Source: 10-K Source: 10-K

My Valuation Model

My cash flow model includes 2029 net income of $324 million in addition to a depreciation and amortization of $143.1 million, deferred income taxes close to $447.7 million, and a foreign exchange gain of $75.5 million. Finally, 2029 stock compensation stands at 5 million.

My model also includes 2029 accounts receivable of $392.1 million, inventories of $75.9 million, accounts payable of -$118.4 million, and accrued expenses close to -$564.2 million. Finally, with changes in other assets and liabilities worth -$223.3 million, I anticipate a CFO close to $489 million, capex of -$34 million, and an FCF of $454 million.

If we assume a WACC of 7.25% and an EV/FCF multiple of 30x, the terminal value stands at $9.286 billion, and the 2029 total FCF would be $9.596 million.

My results would include enterprise value of $7.205 billion, cash of $266 million, debt of around $1.8 billion, and equity of $5.576 billion. Finally, the fair price would stand at $23 per share.

Dividends And Stock Repurchase Activities Could Bring Stock Demand

With that about my target price for Element Solutions, I believe that the company’s stock repurchase activity and the dividends may bring significant stock demand. As a result, I believe that the stock price could trend higher in 2023.

Risks

In my view, lower revenue growth than expected could diminish the demand for the company's stock. The company's projections are made based on inorganic growth and organic growth. If some of the acquisitions recently executed are not successful, the integration is not successful, or synergies are lower than expected, expected FCF would most likely decline.

It is also worth noting that the loss of some key customers is a risk for Element. Although Element Solutions does not have a large dependence on unique customers, it could happen that several of its products are sold to specific parts of the markets. In my view, possible changes in the production trend could affect the company's business model, and lower the revenue growth.

I believe that changes in the regulation on the manufacture and commercialization of chemical products and new environmental laws may diminish the company’s FCF margins. If Element Solutions Inc has to make more capital investments to respect the new regulations, future FCF would decline.

Finally, I believe that risks could arise from the relationships with debt holders. If Element Solutions signs covenant agreements with debt holders, they may block new M&A transactions, which may limit future sales growth.

Takeaway

Element Solutions is a diversified player in the chemicals industry offering a long list of products both in the U.S. and internationally to clients in very different sectors. As a result, I believe that the company’s revenue may be less volatile than that of competitors working in smaller markets. The company’s guidance appears beneficial with FCF generation. Management also offers a repurchase program and pays dividends. Even considering risks from debt covenants, I believe that future free cash flow generation would imply a fair price higher than the current market price.