Better Results From HollySys, But Investability Remains An Issue

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.62K Followers

Summary

  • HollySys posted good second quarter results, with the company continuing to grow its automation business in the petrochemical and oil/gas markets and rail projects getting back on track.
  • The Chinese government is pushing for enterprises in strategic sectors to opt for local providers when possible, and that should benefit HollySys at the expense of international automation rivals.
  • Expansion of the rail network, on catching up on pandemic-delayed projects, remains a government priority, but HollySys has to prove it can drive more consistent results here.
  • HollySys is not overvalued assuming mid-single-digit revenue growth and low-to-mid-teens FCF margins, but investability is an issue as investor communication and disclosure are suboptimal.

Beijing Suburban Railway

Zhao Liu/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Credit where due - the return of Changli Wang to the CEO role at HollySys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) does seem to be making a positive difference. The execution in the Industrial Automation business

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.62K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.