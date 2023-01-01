SimonSkafar/iStock via Getty Images

Even in spite of rallying interest rates this year, tech stocks have still largely managed to hold onto impressive year-to-date rebounds. Investors should be careful, however, to prune the positions that have soared past their fundamental worth.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM), in my view, merits such a reassessment. A titan in the collaboration and workflow software space, and one of the most impressive examples of a software company that has managed to scale to a multi-billion dollar business relying largely on self-service sales instead of large field teams to acquire new clients, Atlassian is feeling pronounced impacts from the current macro climate. New customer signups are slowing down, and profitability is also getting impacted by higher spend. Even so, TEAM stock is up nearly 40% year to date:

I recommended Atlassian as a buy back in November, when the stock was trading at $115. I've enjoyed the nice rebound upward, but in my view, it's time to lock in gains and move back to the sidelines: I'm now neutral on this name.

I now view Atlassian to be a relatively balanced mix of positives and negatives. On the bright side for Atlassian:

Atlassian's existing install base is still massive, and churn isn't rising. Its growth at scale is one of the most impressive in the software sector. Atlassian becomes a fairly sticky, mission-critical piece of a company's operations. Even if the company won't be growing its base during a temporary recession, it is still sitting on a very powerful recurring revenue stream.

Still, however, we have to be cognizant that the business is slowing down (more on that in the next section) - and the retreat in growth rates may force a downward revaluation of Atlassian's valuation multiple, which has grown undeniably rich in this year's rebound.

At current share prices near $176, Atlassian trades at a market cap of $45.08 billion. After we net off the $1.67 billion of cash and $1.00 billion of debt on Atlassian's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $44.41 billion.

Meanwhile, for next fiscal year FY24 (which for Atlassian is the fiscal year ending in June 2024), Wall Street analysts are expecting Atlassian to generate $4.26 billion in revenue, representing 22% y/y growth. This puts Atlassian's valuation at 10.4x EV/FY24 revenue - and in my view, gone are the days when a mere mid-20s growth rate merits a double-digit valuation multiple.

Note as well that Atlassian recently approved a $1 billion buyback program. The company has less than $1 billion of net cash on its books (indicating it would go to a net debt position to complete the full buyback authorization), and the current >10x valuation multiple may not be the best time to execute these trades.

The bottom line here: especially in a year like 2023, investors should be prepared to quickly toggle in and out of positions as they become more or less attractive. In the case of Atlassian, I think this year's rebound already values the stock quite generously considering the fundamental headwinds the business is facing.

Q2 download

Atlassian recently reported fiscal Q2 (December quarter) results, and though the company beat top and bottom line estimates as well as guiding Q3 slightly above consensus, the stock has still dipped post-earnings: a reflection of the existing heady valuation.

The Q2 earnings summary is shown below:

Atlassian Q2 results (Atlassian Q2 shareholder letter)

Atlassian's revenue grew 27% y/y to $872.7 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $849.1 million (+23% y/y) by a four-point margin. Revenue growth did, however, decelerate from 31% y/y growth in Q1.

Note as well that Atlassian's guidance for Q3, $890-$910 million in revenue, represents further deceleration to 20-23% y/y growth.

Atlassian has also experienced a steep slowdown in new customer signups. In Q3, the company added only 4k net-new customers - versus a run rate near 7-8K new customers in the past few quarters.

Atlassian customer trends (Atlassian Q2 shareholder letter)

This is driven by both higher hesitancy from free-tier customers to upgrade to paid plans, as well as existing paid customers slowing down their rate of adding new seats to their subscriptions (especially as layoffs predominate in the corporate world).

While Atlassian is not ignoring this slowdown, the company insists that its long-term opportunity is still intact, and Atlassian continues to invest for success in the long term. In the Q2 shareholder letter, management wrote as follows:

While these two macro-induced headwinds became more pronounced in Q2, calendar 2023 will be all about helping our customers navigate these challenging times, absorbing the downstream impacts on our business, and setting ourselves up for long-term success. To be clear, our competitive position remains unchanged. As customers seek to work more effectively, and accelerate digital transformation in an uncertain environment, they’re deepening their commitment to Atlassian. Cloud migrations are moving right along, customers are signing longer contracts, and retention remains healthy. As we said last quarter, we intend to continue playing offense in our three large markets while balancing our investments against the growth of our business overall. Atlassian’s unique business model, broad customer base, and agile approach to planning allow us to adapt to changes quickly, which is exactly what we’re doing."

This "invest for the long term" mentality, however, shows up in Atlassian's margin profile. As shown in the chart below, pro forma operating margins sank 570bps to 20.0%, while pro forma operating income itself declined -1% y/y.

Atlassian margin trends (Atlassian Q2 shareholder letter)

This was driven by increases across all categories of opex, especially a 170bps rise in R&D spend as a percentage of revenue and a 260bps increase in sales and marketing expense.

We will acknowledge, however, that Atlassian's 20% pro forma operating margin still looks healthy vis-a-vis other software companies, and alongside mid-20s growth still classifies Atlassian as a "Rule of 40" stock.

Key takeaways

While I agree with Atlassian management that the company continues to address an attractive long-term market opportunity, I think the stock has maxed out its rebound potential in the near term. I'd take profits now and wait until the stock drops to the $140-$150 level before buying back in.