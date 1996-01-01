C3.ai: Earnings Beat But Watch Out For The Hype

Mar. 04, 2023 1:40 AM ETC3.ai, Inc. (AI)
Summary

  • C3.ai is a Forrester Wave leader in AI and Machine Learning and has a major focus on enterprise customers.
  • The company reported non-GAAP earnings per share of negative $0.06, which surpassed analyst expectations by ~72%, according to Google Finance data.
  • C3.ai has 26 patents and an additional 96 patents pending, which could give the company a competitive advantage in the AI industry.
  • My valuation model and forecasts indicate the stock is overvalued after the recent exuberance in its share price.
  • I estimate the market is pricing in a 30% growth rate for the next year and a rapid 50% growth rate per year in years 2 to 5, to make the stock fair value.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) is a Forrester Wave leader in enterprise AI. The company has been ahead of its time in developing a "platform" approach to AI with a multitude of applications across various industries from the energy sector to aerospace

Revenue

Revenue (C3.ai)

Consumption vs Subscription Model

Consumption vs Subscription Model (C3.ai)

Average Contract Value

Average Contract Value (C3.ai)

Revenue by industry

Revenue by industry (C3.ai)

C3 AI Generative Suite

C3.ai Generative Suite (Q4 22 report)

Profitability

Profitability (Income statement)

C3 stock valuation 1

C3 stock valuation 1 (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

C3 AI stock valuation 2

C3.ai stock valuation 2 (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Senior Investment Analyst for Hedge Funds. Interviewed Hedge Fund Managers and CEO's. Investment Strategy: Focus on Deep Dive Valuation, G.A.R.P (Growth at a Reasonable Price). Masters in Equity Valuation, 755+ Companies Analysed.

