Summary

  • Sarepta Therapeutics recently reported their Q4 and full-year 2022 earnings with a minor miss on EPS and a solid beat on revenue. The market reacted positively moving SRPT up.
  • The company continues to report solid growth trends for EXONDYS, VYONDYS, and AMONDYS. Notably, this growth is not coming from increases in prices.
  • The company also reported that “there is no need for an advisory committee meeting for SRP-9001 BLA.” This typically bodes well for approval.
  • Sarepta's growth trends are strong, and they could accelerate if SRP-9001 hits the market. I need to update my Buy and Sell levels to adjust for my fresh outlook.
  • Despite my bullish outlook, SRPT is not risk-free. Therefore, I give it a conviction level of 3 out of 5.
Concept of treatment and adjustment of DNA .

Natali_Mis

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) recently publicized their Q4 and full-year earnings with a slight miss on EPS and a solid beat on revenue. In addition, Sarepta also revealed that they still have a healthy cash position of $2B at the end

Sarepta Therapeutics Earnings Highlights

Sarepta Therapeutics Earnings Highlights (Sarepta Therapeutics)

SRPT Growth Grades

SRPT Growth Grades (Seeking Alpha)

SRP-9001 Development

SRP-9001 Development (Sarepta Therapeutics )

Sarepta Therapeutics DMD Overview

Sarepta Therapeutics DMD Overview (Sarepta Therapeutics)

Sarepta Therapeutics SRP-9001 Data Overview

Sarepta Therapeutics SRP-9001 Data Overview (Sarepta Therapeutics)

SRPT Analyst Annual Revenue Estimates

SRPT Analyst Annual Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

SRPT Analyst EPS Estimates

SRPT Analyst EPS Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Sarepta Therapeutics Pipeline

Sarepta Therapeutics Pipeline (Sarepta Therapeutics)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SRPT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

