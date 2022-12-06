Butterfly Network: Same Old Slow Growth

Mar. 04, 2023 2:34 AM ETButterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY)
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.42K Followers

Summary

  • Butterfly Network is disrupting the ultrasound market with a low-cost handheld scanner.
  • Despite promising technology, adoption of the devices has been lackluster, causing a large quarterly cash burn.
  • Recent departure of CEO suggests major shareholders are looking for a change. Could the company be sold?
  • At this point, I think a sale is unlikely until the business model is de-risked and adoption picks up.

Dead butterfly on a white background

sndr/iStock via Getty Images

I have been quite critical about the slow adoption of Butterfly Network Inc.'s (NYSE:BFLY) handheld ultrasound devices, with a cautious initiation article and a follow-up article in November.

Although BFLY has a noble mission to democratize

BFLY Q4/2022 financials

Figure 1 - BFLY Q4/2022 financials (BFLY Q4/2022 press release)

BFLY 2022 CFO statement

Figure 3 - BFLY 2022 CFO statement (BFLY Q4/2022 press release)

BFLY enterprsie value

Figure 4 - BFLY enterprise value (Seeking Alpha)

BFLY believes it has a $100 billion TAM

Figure 5 - BFLY believes it has a $100 billion TAM (BFLY investor presentation)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.42K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.