Summary

  • Prudential Financial's after-tax adjusted operating income per share payout ratio will improve from 50.7% in 2022 to just 40.7% in 2023.
  • The company's after-tax adjusted operating income fell 23.9% year-over-year in the fourth quarter.
  • Prudential's credit ratings remain firmly investment-grade.
  • My inputs into the dividend discount model and discounted cash flows model imply that the stock is trading at a 12% discount to fair value.
  • Prudential's combination of a 5% dividend yield, approximately 5% annual after-tax adjusted operating income per share growth potential, and valuation upside could make the stock a buy for income investors.

If you're a dividend growth investor, watching your dividends consistently grow may make you feel warm and fuzzy inside. At least, that's my experience after news of a dividend raise.

My assumptions for the dividend discount model indicate that Prudential's shares are slightly undervalued.

Inputs into the discounted cash flows model suggest that shares of Prudential are meaningfully discounted.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PRU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

