Best Time In Years To Buy Quality REITs - Top Picks In 5 Sectors

Mar. 04, 2023 9:00 AM ETAMH, ARE, CCI, EGP, MAA, VNQ1 Comment
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Marketplace

Summary

  • REITs have sold off hard recently because of rising interest rates.
  • But for multiple reasons, REITs are not nearly as hurt by rising interest rates as the panicky market seems to think.
  • High-quality, fast-growing REITs are rarely ever as discounted as they are today.
  • I highlight 5 high-quality REITs in five different property sectors that represent great values today.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Yield Landlord get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Selecting excellent quality to increase customer satisfaction. Quality assurance management and control for products or services. Concept with QA manager"s hand turning knob.

NicoElNino

There are times we look back on and think, "Why didn't I buy those excellent stocks when I had the chance?"

I believe now is one of those times.

Real estate investment trusts ("REITs") have been punished with another selloff as

Chart
Data by YCharts

REIT interest coverage

NAREIT T-Tracker

REIT debt term to maturity

NAREIT T-Tracker

REIT occupancy by sector

NAREIT T-Tracker

REIT same-store NOI growth

NAREIT T-Tracker

Chart
Data by YCharts

AMH portfolio

AMH November Presentation

AMH development platform

AMH November Presentation

asdf

ARE Q4 2022 Supplemental

asdf

ARE Q4 2022 Supplemental

asdf

CCI Q4 Earnings Presentation

EGP geographic focus

EGP July Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

MAA portfolio

MAA November Presentation

MAA recent developments

MAA November Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

If you want access to our entire Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Landlord.

We are the largest real estate investment community on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000 members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 400+ reviews:

For a Limited Time - You can join us at a deeply reduced rate!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

This article was written by

Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
14.25K Followers
Become a “Passive Landlord” with our 8% Yielding Real Estate Portfolio.

My adult life can be broken out into three distinct phases. In my early 20s, I earned a bachelor's degree in Cinema & Media Arts (emphasis in screenwriting), but I hated working in Hollywood. Too much schmoozing and far too much traffic. So, after leaving California, I earned a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from Western State Colorado University. I loved writing fiction, but it didn't pay the bills.

In my mid-20s, I became a real estate agent and gained some very valuable experience in residential and commercial real estate. But my passion for writing never went away.

Now, in my early 30s, I write for Jussi Askola's excellent marketplace service, High Yield Landlord, as well as its sister service, High Yield Investor. I also perform freelance research for a family office that owns and manages over 40 net lease commercial properties in Texas and Arkansas. Writing about finance and investing scratches that creative itch while paying the bills - the best of both worlds.

I'm a Millennial with a long-term horizon and am fascinated with the magic of compound interest and dividend growth investing. I also have an interest in macroeconomic trends, though I am but an amateur in that field.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMH, ARE, CCI, EGP, MAA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.