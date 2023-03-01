The Weir Group PLC (WEIGF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 04, 2023 2:52 AM ETThe Weir Group PLC (WEIGF), WEGRY
SA Transcripts
SA Transcripts
The Weir Group PLC (OTCPK:WEIGF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jon Stanton - Chief Executive Officer

John Heasley - Chief Financial Officer

Andrew Nielson - President of Minerals

Sean Fitzgerald - President of ESCO

Conference Call Participants

Rory Smith - UBS

Christian Hinderaker - Goldman Sachs

Klas Bergelind - Citi

Max Yates - Morgan Stanley

Bruno Gjani - BNP Paribas Exane

Jonathan Hurn - Barclays

Jon Stanton

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Weir's Full Year Results Presentation.

Please note, the usual cautionary notice on forward-looking statements. I'm joined today by our CFO, John Heasley, and will follow our usual format. So, after some opening remarks from me, I'll hand over to John to take you through the financial review, and then I'll return with the strategic and markets review and the outlook for the group. We'll then open up for questions with Andrew Nielson, President of Minerals; and Sean Fitzgerald, President of ESCO, also here with John and I for the Q&A session.

Weir has a compelling long-term value creation opportunity and is a very different business to the one in the past. We're a focused mining technology leader with unique capabilities. We're deeply embedded in our customers' operations and supply chains, delivering engineering expertise and innovative solutions for sustainable mining, and our leading positions mean we are well placed to capitalize on the multi-decade opportunity in our markets, driven by the need for critical metals to deliver net zero and the transition to sustainable mining. With our portfolio transformation behind us, we're demonstrating the benefits of focus, investing for long-term growth and delivering on our commitments to our stakeholders.

To remind you, in September, we launched a refreshed equity case for Weir, which set out our commitments to deliver excellent outcomes for all

