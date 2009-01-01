My Dividend Growth Portfolio February Update: Cash Is Not Trash

Mar. 04, 2023 3:53 AM ETADP, AMGN, BBY, BX, CME, COP, CVS, EPD, HD, ICE, INTC, JNJ, KR, LOW, PEP, PRU, PSX, TSCO, WBA, WSM
Wyo Investments profile picture
Wyo Investments
2.58K Followers

Summary

  • Cash is yielding over 4%, so a dividend growth investor can afford to be patient.
  • February marked the first monthly decline in projected income since 2016 due to dividend cuts.
  • Healthcare and staples are getting left out of the market rally and are presenting some interesting opportunities.

Winter view of a red barn

Finmiki Images

Last month was a mixed bag. There were some fantastic dividend increases! On the other hand, a couple of dividend cuts negated the gains. As I wrote in my 2023 preview, the portfolio is due for some

Income by year

Wyo Investments

WSM fastgraph

fastgraphs.com

INTC fastgraph

fastgraphs.com

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

CVS fastgraph

fastgraphs.com

Pepsi dividend yield history

Pepsi Dividend Yield History (Seeking Alpha)

ADP dividend yield history

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Wyo Investments profile picture
Wyo Investments
2.58K Followers
I spent 20 years in the natural resource sector in project development, project management, and business development. I typically invest in dividend growth stocks, although I do have an large investment property portfolio. In the past I have invested using momentum strategies, option strategies, and focused on growth stocks. However in 2009 I converted almost entirely to dividend growth investing as I found this was most in line with my investing goals, and allowed me to sleep easy at night! While I "retired" at 42, so I could be home to take my daughter to school, pick her up, and attend her events every day.  My many areas of investing allowed me to do this relatively comfortably, although time will tell if I stay retired. UPDATE: I recently accepted a position, not because I had to, but because I wanted to. It's amazing the difference work is when you are choosing to be there, rather than having to work.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ACI, ADP, AMGN, BBY, BX, CI, CME, CVS, EPD, HD, ICE, INTC, JNJ, KR, LOW, PEP, PRU, PSX, TSCO, WBA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.