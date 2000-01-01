The Week On Wall Street: A Sneak Peek Into Q2

Summary

  • January started off with the bulls in charge and now we have our first real test of that rally.
  • The indices are rangebound and until there is a break either way the backdrop will remain frustrating.
  • Earnings will remain the key and so far they haven't cratered. That could keep the market in a trading range.
  • Q2 is shaping up as more of the same. A confusing, volatile situation that will be driven by headline data.
The Macro View

investors charged aggressively into 2023 to load up on last year's laggards, pressing

housing

Housing starts (bespokepremium.com)

Euro stocks

Euro Markets (bespokepremium.com)

US PMI

US PMI (pmi.spglobal.com)

Services

US Services PMI (pmi.spglobal.com)

Global

Global PMI (pmi.spglobal.com)

China

China PMI (pmi.spglobal.com)

Euro

Eurozone PMI (pmi.spglobal.com)

countries

Euro Countries (pmi.spglobal.com)

UK

UK PMI (pmi.spglobal.com)

Canada

Canada PMI (pmi.spglobal.com)

India

India PMI (pmi.spglobal.com)

Japan

Japan PMI (pmi.spglobal.com)

S&P 500

S&P 500 (FreeStockCharts.com)

Dollar

USD (bespokepremium.com)

One week it's "A path to S&P 4300", the next is, "Get ready for S&P 3800". These pundits have to be joking. They are toying with investors' emotions. STOP listening to their NOISE. My analysis has been firm since I called this BEAR market in February '22. Those calls are documented, and they have been accurate.

