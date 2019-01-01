Comcast: Still Cheap After Good Cable Growth In Q4 Results

Mar. 04, 2023 4:52 AM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA)CHTR
Librarian Capital profile picture
Librarian Capital
7.92K Followers

Summary

  • Despite gaining 9% since our last update in November, Comcast stock still has a P/E of just 9.9x and a Dividend Yield of 3.1%.
  • The core cable business has continued its moderate EBITDA growth, driven by higher Average Revenue Per User and cost efficiencies.
  • Theme Parks and Studios are doing well, but Media profits are falling due to rising Peacock losses and pressures on linear networks.
  • The small Sky business has good operational growth in the U.K. but has not yet turned the corner fully in EBITDA.
  • With shares at $37.23, our forecasts indicate a total return of 53% (16.4% annualized) by 2025 year-end. Buy.

Comcast Cable / Xfinity service van driving on the street

Sundry Photography

Introduction

We review our investment case on Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), three months after our last update in November 2022, based on Q4 2022 results and CFO Jason Armstrong's comments at a investor conference this week.

Comcast shares have

This article was written by

Librarian Capital profile picture
Librarian Capital
7.92K Followers
Global, long-term, fundamentally-oriented & concentrated investing. With more than 10 years' buy-side experience, I look at stocks globally and across industries, with a focus on the U.S. and U.K.. My investing style can best be described as "Quality Growth" or "Growth At a Reasonable Price". (previously writing under the name "Blue Sky Capital" until December 2019)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CHTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.