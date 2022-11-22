Baris-Ozer

This week investors digested news that the Fed's Raphael Bostic backed a mere quarter-point rate hike at the next meeting. Comments by Bostic, known to be a hawk, are thought to be an indicator of the more aggressive moves the Fed could possibly take. As Bostic is supporting a 25 basis point hike, investors believe that the Fed's hiking is likely to remain at a slow pace. They also believe that a pause in hiking is likely to occur this Summer, as Bostic hinted at that as well. Stocks rallied shortly after Bostic's comments were made public.

If interest rates come down, then growth stocks might come back into favor. Lower rates mean lower financing costs, which helps profits. Also, lower rates increase the value of future growth in discounted cash flow models, as they reduce the rate at which future cash flows are discounted. For this reason, many people think that rate cuts, even pauses like the one expected this Summer, are good for growth stocks. In this article I will explore three growth stocks that I'm buying in 2023.

PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) is a Chinese e-commerce company that has been putting out very strong growth in recent quarters. Over the last 12 months, it has grown its revenue by 26.5%, its free cash flow by 159%, and its operating cash flow by 40%. The most recent quarter was even better than the full 12 months, with revenue rising 65%. The company has a new earnings release coming out March 20th, so we'll see if that growth rate can be maintained.

PDD Holdings is known for two main things:

An agricultural group buying service in China ("Pinduoduo").

A bargain e-commerce service in North America ("Temu").

The big growth driver right now appears to be Temu. PDD's most recent earnings release saw accelerated growth, which coincided with the launch of Temu in the United States. The acceleration may have been directly attributable to Temu, as the app quickly reached the top of the U.S. app store charts. Given the app's popularity, it's not unreasonable to assume that it is growing revenue quickly-though PDD Holdings has not confirmed this, as its financial statements do not include segment results.

So, Pinduoduo is growing, and doing so rapidly. Nevertheless, the stock is not off-the-charts expensive, boasting valuation metrics like:

26 times earnings.

7.3 times sales.

22.5 times operating cash flow.

8 times book value.

No, these multiples aren't "low," but they're comparable to those of U.S. tech stocks like Microsoft (MSFT) that aren't growing. A few more quarters of high double digit growth and today's PDD stock price won't look high at all.

Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) is another growth stock I've been buying a lot of lately. It's a pretty fast-growing company. In its most recent quarter, it delivered:

$19.93 billion in revenue, up 26% (43% in constant currency).

62.2% gross margin.

52% operating margin.

47.3% net margin.

$0.94 in free cash flow per share (by Guru Focus' estimate).

These are pretty good results. Granted TSM guided for growth to fall to single digits this year. However, TSM is cheap enough that single digit growth doesn't necessarily damage the thesis. At today's prices, TSM stock trades at:

13.5 times earnings.

5.95 times sales.

4.6 times book value.

8.3 times operating cash flow.

A pretty good showing on value. Now, the free cash flow multiple (36.8 by my estimate) is much higher than the multiples listed above, but TSM's management has committed to slowing its expense growth, so that one could easily come down.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is one stock you might be surprised to see on this list. If you caught its last earnings release, you probably won't have noticed a whole lot of "growth," revenue was up a mere 1% and the earnings metrics all declined. However, much of the slow revenue growth was due to a currency impact; the U.S. dollar appreciated in the period, constant currency growth was 7%. That's not bad, and furthermore Google has the ability to get its high growth back. Growth in the Cloud segment was 32%, if that segment keeps growing rapidly, it could eventually begin to pull the whole company's growth up, as it will become a larger and larger percentage of the total firm.

Google segment earnings (Google)

Lately there has been some concern that AI will take away Google's margins, as Bing recently launched a Chatbot designed to compete with Google search. It was a big concern at the time, because if Google were to try and compete with Bing's ChatBot, it would cause a big increase in server costs. However, the most recent reports showed Google's search market share increasing rather than decreasing. It appears that the AI fears were overblown.

Despite its historically rapid growth, Google stock is trading at a relatively low level right now, boasting multiples like:

20.3 times earnings.

3.95 times sales.

4.6 times book value.

12.3 times operating cash flow.

Not very expensive by the standards of big tech these days. I continue holding GOOG despite the AI headwinds and recent earnings misses because it has a strong competitive position and great profitability. I expect good things from this stock in the future.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line on growth stocks is that you don't need to pick overpriced ones in order to enjoy some growth. Whether you're looking at modestly priced growth stocks like PDD Holdings and Google, or genuinely cheap ones like TSM, there are many growth stocks out there a value investor can buy. Some of them even pay dividends!

Of course, there's much more to growth investing than just estimating future growth. Financial strength and competitive position play a role as well. The three growth stocks I mentioned in this article are not only growing fast, they're also rock solid financially, and not overly expensive. I'll continue holding all three for the foreseeable future.