USRT: Risks Against The Market Make This ETF Unworthy

Mar. 04, 2023 5:50 AM ETiShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)
William Morton profile picture
William Morton
10 Followers

Summary

  • USRT invests in a variety of REITs in the United States, most of which are specialized or residential in nature.
  • USRT is susceptible to the effects of private REITs reporting incomplete results and possibly prompting investor speculation.
  • The real estate industry’s recent underperformance with limited signs of rebounding make me skeptical of this ETF.

Empty commercial business office interior space view in urban city downtown

FangXiaNuo

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) may be an effective way to gain exposure to the United States real estate market. However, it is hard to take a bullish view on the real estate market given the current condition of

Chart
Data by YCharts

Blackstone BREIT performance, October 2022

Blackstone's BREIT performance, October 2022, two months before gating redemptions (CityWire)

This article was written by

William Morton profile picture
William Morton
10 Followers
I am an undergraduate student at Duke University studying Behavioral Sciences and Economics. I write about undiscovered ETFs. Closely associated with author Modern Income Investor

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I believe that the real estate market's current condition make investments in REITs unworthy, however, the quality of this ETF is still quite good.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.