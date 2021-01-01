SDHY: High Yielding Short-Duration Junk Bond Fund

Summary

  • The SDHY fund primarily invests in short-duration junk bonds to generate income and capital appreciation.
  • It pays an attractive 7.6% of NAV distribution that appears sustainable at current treasury yields and credit spreads.
  • However, investors need to watch out for a 'higher for longer' Fed that may continue to increase interest rates, potentially causing more duration losses.
  • Furthermore, in engineering an economic slowdown, the Fed may widen credit spreads, which would be another headwind for SDHY.

Prudential sign and building at its headquarters in New Jersey.

JHVEPhoto

The PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) invests in short-duration high yield securities to fund a high current income. It pays an attractive 7.6% of NAV distribution yield that appears sustainable at current treasury yields and credit spreads.

SDHY fund details

Figure 1 - SDHY fund details (pgim.com)

SDHY portfolio attributes

Figure 2 - SDHY portfolio attributes (pgim.com)

SDHY historical returns

Figure 3 - SDHY historical returns (morningstar.com)

HYG historical returns

Figure 4 - HYG historical returns (morningstar.com)

SDHY has utilized ROC to fund 2022 distribution

Figure 5 - SDHY has utilized ROC to fund part of 2022 distribution (SDHY 2022 annual report)

U.S. treasury yield curve

Figure 5 - U.S. treasury yield curve (koyfin.com)

High yield credit spreads

Figure 6 - High yield credit spreads (koyfin.com)

Terminal Fed Funds Rate expectation

Figure 7 - Terminal Fed Funds Rate expectation (Author created from CME data)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

