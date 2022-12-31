Ethan Miller/Getty Images News

Introduction

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) makes the bulk of their operating income from large internal combustion engine (“ICE”) vehicles in North America. They don’t yet sell battery electric vehicles (“BEVs”) in North America and where they do sell them in Europe, the margins are not great. Despite what they say publicly, they are economically incentivized to take their time transitioning to BEVs in North America. Even as the economics for BEVs improve, the ability to scale up battery production can take longer than anticipated. My thesis is that Stellantis will be slow with respect to BEVs in North America due to economic incentives and delays that will surface as they scale the battery ecosystem.

Incentives

The 2022 20-F shows that double-digit market share in the US is enjoyed by GM (GM), Toyota (TM), Ford (F), Stellantis and Hyundai/Kia (OTCPK:HYMTF). These 5 companies accounted for nearly 2/3rds of US market share in 2022:

North America market (2022 20-F)

The GM 2022 10-K shows adjusted EBIT of $12,988 million for the GM North America (“GMNA”) segment. The Toyota 20-F through March 2022 shows North American operating income of 565,784 million Yen which is about $4.1 billion seeing as 1 Yen is about 0.0073 USD. We see North American EBIT of $9,176 million in the Ford 2022 10-K. Stellantis has €13,989 million in adjusted operating income for North America per their 20-F.

Again, we have North American numbers as follows for the market share leaders:

GM: $13 billion EBIT

Toyota: $4.1 billion operating income TTM through March 2022

Ford: $9.2 billion EBIT

Stellantis: $14.8 billion adjusted operating income

One reason Toyota’s earning power in North America is lower than the others is because their sales are skewed towards smaller, less profitable cars as opposed to trucks. GM, Ford and Stellantis are especially incentivized to protect their pre-tax earnings in North America which are based on the ICE ecosystem. Toyota has less to lose but they were slow with respect to BEVs up until the recent CEO change.

This part of the 20-F from Stellantis on the North America segment is very important. Profitability is weighted towards large trucks and utility vehicles:

Our vehicle line-up in the North America segment primarily leveraged the brand recognition of the Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Chrysler brands to offer utility vehicles, pickup trucks, cars and minivans under those brands. Vehicle sales and profitability in the North America segment were generally weighted towards larger vehicles such as utility vehicles, trucks and vans, consistent with overall industry sales trends in the North America segment, which have become increasingly weighted towards utility vehicles and trucks in recent years.

The North America segment for Stellantis had adjusted operating income of €13,989 million in 2022 which was more than half of the €23,323 million total. Enlarged Europe was significant as well with a figure of €6,293 million which was more than 1/4th of the total:

Operating income by segment (2022 20-F)

There is no market for Stellantis like North America. The adjusted operating income for this segment of €13,989 million from 1,861,000 units works out to over €7,500 per unit!

The Stellantis CES 2023 keynote address mentioned that BEVs need to be built more efficiently. Gross margins on BEVs for legacy OEMs will be limited until these types of improvements take hold:

We have built a smart supply chain to get these gigafactories the sustainable material they need. We are securing existing capacity and are in the race to make what could be one of the most significant strides in battery technology in decades. The current weight of EVs with the current chemistry is not sustainable. Cars are way too heavy! Technology in the new chemistry will double the power density and bring the appropriate range – similar to that of a traditional internal combustion engine at around 400-500 miles - all while reducing the overall weight in half.

I believe Stellantis will pace themselves in North America and not fully commit to BEVs until the above improvements have been made with respect to weight and range.

Battery Considerations

A February 2023 WSJ article notes that it takes time to scale up electric batteries. Panasonic Holdings Corp. (OTCPK:PCRFY) started building the first large-scale plant in the U.S. with Tesla in 2015 and they have stories to tell about the way things can go astray:

People at Panasonic and industry consultants say the early efforts at building EV batteries in the U.S. have shown the ways companies can go astray. One of the biggest issues is training workers in the finicky art of battery making, where the slightest exposure to moisture might mean a whole batch has to be thrown out. Also, equipment can’t necessarily be shipped from Asia and plopped onto an American assembly line, given U.S. safety regulations and different operating conditions, while equipment customized for the U.S. is in short supply. Consultants say when auto makers and battery makers try to build batteries jointly, careful planning at the outset is needed to prevent squabbling and missed deadlines. GM Chief Executive Mary Barra last October told Wall Street analysts that a slower-than-expected start at an Ohio battery plant that GM operates with South Korea’s LG Energy Solution would cause the auto maker to miss its EV sales target for North America through 2023.

The 4Q22 presentation lays out details for gigafactories in Douvrin, Kaiserslautern, Termoli, Windsor and Kokomo:

Battery locations (4Q22 presentation)

The June 2022 semi-annual report from Stellantis says the Termoli site is expanding and it gives financial details regarding the Windsor plant:

On March 23, 2022, Stellantis announced that it will support Automotive Cells Company’s (“ACC”) growth plans as it intends to build a third production site transforming Stellantis’ existing Termoli (Italy) plant into a new electric vehicle battery facility and finalized the agreement to add Mercedes-Benz AG as a new, equal partner with TotalEnergies/Saft and Stellantis. The partners have also committed to increase ACC’s total industrial capacity to at least 120 gigawatt hours (GWh) by 2030 and to scale up development and production of next-generation high-performance battery cells and modules. At June 30, 2022, this agreement represents total commitments of €409 million for the periods 2024-2027. On March 23, 2022, Stellantis and LG Energy Solution announced their plan to invest over $5 billion CAD (€3.7 billion) in a joint venture for Canada’s first large scale lithium-ion battery production plant, which will be built in Windsor, Canada. At June 30, 2022, this agreement represents total commitments of €1.3 billion ($1.4 billion) over the period 2022-2025. The agreements are subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

The WSJ shows the $2.5 billion Stellantis/Samsung battery facility scheduled to open in 2025 in Indiana along with other US battery plants:

Battery geography (WSJ) Battery table (WSJ)

It’s scary how much the world depends on China for the processing of lithium, nickel, cobalt and graphite. What’s even more frightening is the way China dominates cathode and anode production. There are many ways Stellantis and others can face battery delays if relations with China don’t go well:

Battery supply chain (WSJ)

Valuation

The 2022 20-F shows industrial free cash flows climbed up to €10,819 for 2022:

Industrial FCF (2022 20-F)

Stellantis saw their sales of BEVs grow by 41%, going from 204,000 in 2021 up to 288,000 in 2022. As they start to cannibalize ICE sales in North America, I expect the industrial FCF figure to take a hit:

BEV sales (4Q22 presentation)

[1] PC in EU, PC + light-duty trucks in U.S

[2] In instances where a vehicle model is available in both EU and U.S., model is only included once in Global total

Per management’s slides from the Dare Forward 2030 presentation, industrial FCF could be as low as €6 billion in 2024 as they transition to BEVs:

2024 FCF (Dare Forward 2030 presentation)

Comments from management on BEV margins are nebulous so it is hard to predict future figures for industrial FCF. I think it’s reasonable to value Stellantis at 9 to 10x the €6 billion industrial FCF figure for 2024 from the slide above which comes to €54 to €60 billion which is $57 to $64 billion..

The 2022 20-F shows 3,132,618,655 common shares plus 208,622 special voting shares for a total consideration of 3,132,827,277 shares. Multiplying this by the March 3rd share price of $18.83 gives us a market cap of $59 billion.

The 2022 20-F shows the industrial net financial position as €25,705 million:

Financial position (2022 20-F)

Partially offsetting the €25,705 million consideration above, the 2022 balance sheet shows long-term and short-term employee benefits liabilities of €5,891 million and €545 million, respectively, along with non-controlling interests of €383 million for a total offset of €6,819 million. Some may say the enterprise value is €18,886 less than the market cap due to the above considerations but we can’t just focus on the above balance sheet numbers and ignore the others. One formidable and nebulous figure is the €31,726 million for trade payables. A great deal of pain could ensue if anything changes such that Stellantis has to start paying suppliers at a faster rate; the cash position that Stellantis enjoys could prove to be elusive in such a scenario. As such, I like to concentrate on their market cap instead of their enterprise value.

The market cap is in my valuation range so I think the stock is reasonably valued.