Welcome to another installment of our CEF Market Weekly Review where we discuss closed-end fund ("CEF") market activity from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual fund news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to provide some historical context as well as the relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of.

This update covers the period through the fourth week of February. Be sure to check out our other weekly updates covering the business development company ("BDC") as well as the preferreds/baby bond markets for perspectives across the broader income space.

Market Action

The CEF space continued to give back earlier gains as all sectors finished in the red this week. February has shaved off about half of the January rally. Longer-duration sectors underperformed as Treasury yields rose on the back of upside inflation surprises. The 10Y yield is now back around 4%.

Fixed-income CEF sector discounts have widened, in contrast to equity CEF sectors which appear more resilient over the last few months. Fixed-income discounts are back to attractive levels in aggregate.

Market Themes

One of the most striking developments of the current market environment is the shape of the Treasury yield curve which is the most inverted in about 40 years. There are different "yield curves" - the two points on the curve most investors are probably familiar with is the 10-year and the 2-year Treasury. The differential between these two yields (10-year Treasury yield less 2-year Treasury yield) is shown below.

This has important implications for the majority of leveraged CEFs because these funds typically use floating-rate (i.e. short-term) leverage instruments such as repo, credit facilities, variable-rate preferreds, tender option bonds and others. Very few use fixed-rate instruments (such as fixed-rate preferreds or repo) or use hedges to fix their leverage cost.

The key result of this dynamic is that most leveraged funds don't generate a lot of yield on their leveraged assets which make up about a third of a typical leveraged CEF - see the chart below. Roughly speaking, for each $1 of unleveraged assets there is 50 cents of leveraged assets.

On its unleveraged assets a CEF generates the yield of its assets less its management fee and sundry expenses. On its leveraged assets the fund generates the yield of its assets less its management fee, sundry expenses and its cost of leverage. By the "yield of its assets" we just mean the weighted-average yield-to-worst of the overall asset portfolio. Technically speaking there are specific assets that are leveraged (i.e. pledged as collateral under repo) and specific assets that are not, however, treating the portfolio as a single weighted-average asset yield is fine for this purpose.

Let's see what the net yield (i.e. asset yield less expenses less leverage cost) looks like for a typical CEF with 35% leverage, 0.75% of fees and Libor + 0.75% cost of leverage, all fairly typical.

The x-axis below is the portfolio yield of the fund with the rating annotations to give a rough sense of credit quality of the relevant numbers. For instance, BBB-rated corporate bonds (the lowest investment-grade rating bucket) generate around -0.4% of net yield after fees and leverage cost for investors on the fund's leveraged assets. CCC-rated leveraged assets generate around 8% for investors after fees and leverage costs.

Another way to look at this is to show what proportion of the underlying asset yield is actually passed on to investors. For B-rated assets (at around 9%) about 30% of the yield is passed on to investors after fees and leverage cost.

Any figure above zero might seem like an OK deal however it's important to remember that the lower the asset quality the higher the expected loss rate. For example, B-rated bonds have an annual default rate of about 3.6% which equates to a loss rate of about 2.2%. In other words, CEFs holding B-rated assets are passing on effectively zero yield after fees and expected losses to investors on their leveraged assets.

This seems like a not very good deal for investors. What can investors do to mitigate this dynamic? First, they can hold funds with floating-rate assets. This does improve the net yield quite a bit however it's not a panacea as leverage costs still end up taking a big chunk of the yield. Second, they can hold unleveraged CEFs. Third, they can hold CEFs that have fixed-rate leverage instruments (a number of funds have fixed-rate preferreds and debt such as the CLO CEFs or, more unusually, fixed-rate repo such as DMO). Fourth, they can hold CEFs with interest rate hedges such as the Cohen & Steers preferred CEFs.

That said, there is no reason to totally dump funds that aren't able to mitigate this dynamic. First, it's important to remember that leveraged yield is in the minority of the fund's assets. Two, for tactical / total return investors leveraged yield is a less important feature of the fund's profile. Three, some CEFs can deliver sufficient alpha to compensate for their less desirable yield profile. Four, discounts add additional yield. And finally, the yield curve is very unlikely to stay disinverted forever so this dynamic is likely temporary.

Market Commentary

The Preferred CEF First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) cut its distribution 4%. FPF is one of the non-hedging preferred CEFs (like the Flaherty preferreds CEFs) which has caused a significant contraction in net income as short-term rates have risen. Interestingly, unlike the Nuveen CEFs which also feature a leverage cap, FPF borrowings have been pretty stable over the last year which looks to be due to its initially low level of leverage. In any case, so long as short-term rates remain high, the Cohen & Steers funds (LDP, PSF, PTA) are the one-eyed men in the land of the blind in the sector. PTA remains the favorite preferred CEF at the moment with JPI also worth a look given its term structure.