EV Company News For The Month Of February 2023

Trend Investing
  • Global electric car sales Jan. 2023 were up 10% YoY to 11% share. China sales down 8% YoY to 26% share. Europe up 3% YoY to 17% share.
  • EV market news - Rho Motion forecasts over 14 million global BEV and PHEV sales in 2023. No more fossil-powered taxis in Hamburg starting in 2025.
  • EV company news - Stellantis delivers record full year 2022 results; Global BEV sales up 41%. Vietnam's VinFast is on track to start production in the U.S. in 2024.
Electric Car And Electric Vehicle Charging Station

sefa ozel

Welcome to the February 2023 edition of Electric Vehicle [EV] company news.

February saw January global plugin electric car sales rise 10% year on year with the usual seasonal slowdown occurring in Q1, notably this year in China as EV

Top selling global auto brands January 2023

CleanTechnica

Global electric car sales reached 10.522m in 2022 and 13% market share

EV-Volumes

Bloomberg breakdown of EV sales by year and region

BloombergNEF

Global EV sales forecast

Mining.com

BloombergNEF long term EV forecast (global EV share to exceed 70% by 2040)

BloombergNEF

BloombergNEF forecasts ~40.4% global passenger EV market share in 2030 and 75.3% in 2040

BloombergNEF

Tesla plan to eliminate fossil fuels

Tesla 2023 Investor Day

Switch to electric vehicles

Tesla 2023 Investor Day

Hyundai IONIQ 6

Hyundai

Great Wall Motor Celebrates 2nd Anniversary in Thailand, Ready to Launch TANK 500, TANK 300 and ORA Grand Cat in 2023 while Resuming Reservations of ORA Good Cat to Underline xEV Leadership in Thailand

Great Wall Motor

Li L7

Li-Auto

Minicab-MiEV (Indonesia International Motor Show 2023)

Mitsubishi Motors

Polestar 2 Model Year 2024

Polestar

ICE vehicle phase out target dates

BloombergNEF

