Acushnet: Don't Swing On This Stock Right Now

Mar. 04, 2023 6:51 AM ETAcushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF)
Evin Rohrbaugh profile picture
Evin Rohrbaugh
806 Followers

Summary

  • GOLF is a relative newcomer as a public company, but has several legacy brands and the stock has beaten the market since IPO.
  • The pandemic gave the sport a nice tailwind and GOLF was a big beneficiary.
  • Shares aren't egregiously overvalued but the price keeps me away from buying right now.

Titleist Golf Ball

D. Lentz

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) is a subsidiary of Magnus Holdings Co, which itself is a subsidiary of FILA. The company owns many of the leading brands in golf. They operate as four different segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf

share price cagr of GOLF

Dividend Channel

revenue breakdown of Acushnet

GOLF q4 presentation

historical p/e ratio for GOLF

Macrotrends

historical p/s ratio for GOLF

Macrotrends

historical p/b ratio for GOLF

Macrotrends

dcf model for GOLF

money chimp

This article was written by

Evin Rohrbaugh profile picture
Evin Rohrbaugh
806 Followers
I am an independent analyst and investor interested in investing at the intersection of value and growth. My method is a highly qualitative focus on mostly small caps, looking for both long term compounders as well as some special situations. On Twitter @GrowthyValue

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.