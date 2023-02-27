KavalenkavaVolha/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

The iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) is a fund that invests primarily in Swiss equities and provides investors with exposure to a diverse range of companies in Switzerland. The fund seeks to track the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index, which includes many global corporations, such as Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY).

The EWL fund provides investors with a low-cost and efficient way to gain exposure to the Swiss equity market. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.50% and trades on the NYSE ARCA exchange. Since its inception in 1996, the EWL fund has delivered strong long-term returns, which is discussed in more detail below.

Performance

Over the last 10 years, the EWL fund has provided an average annual return of 7.01% per annum, slightly under-performing the S&P 500 index which produced 10.12% per annum over the same period. However, the fund has exhibited lower volatility compared to the S&P 500 index, when comparing the standard deviations (18.37 vs 20.77), providing an interesting risk-return profile and a potential diversification option for investors.

iShares

Holdings

As of March 02, 2022, the ETF held a total of 43 holdings which were primarily in large-cap Swiss equities. The ETF's top holdings include Nestle, Novartis and Roche, which together represent approximately 40% of the ETF's portfolio exposures. Other significant holdings with a global footprint include UBS and Zurich Insurance.

The ETF has a diversified sector allocation, with the top 3 sectors being healthcare, financials and consumer staples. As of March 02, 2023, these top 3 sectors represented approximately 70% of the portfolio exposures.

iShares

Why is inflation so low in Switzerland?

The latest data from Trading Economics indicates that the annual inflation rate in Switzerland rose to 3.3% in January 2023, which is considerably lower than other developed countries. Switzerland's low inflation rates can be attributed to a range of factors, including a strong currency, energy self-sufficiency and a high GDP per capita.

Trading Economics

The strength of the Swiss Franc is due in part to Switzerland's reputation for political stability and economic strength, which makes it a safe-haven currency in times of economic uncertainty. Over the last 2 to 3 years, the Swiss Franc has strengthened considerably against the Euro.

Google

Switzerland is heavily dependent on international trade, importing around $302 billion worth of goods and services each year, primarily from the neighbouring EU countries. Therefore, a strong Swiss Franc makes goods imported to Switzerland cheaper, dampening the effect of "import inflation".

Secondly, a high degree of Switzerland's electricity needs is met by their own hydropower and nuclear power. In 2021, 61.5% of the country's electricity was generated by hydropower and almost 29% by nuclear power. Therefore, Switzerland has been insulated from the rising prices in oil, gas and coal.

Additionally, the electricity market in Switzerland is highly regulated, which stops providers from charging excessive prices. In comparison with other European countries, Switzerland has the highest proportion of goods and services with regulated prices, which protects its citizens from inflation.

Eurostat

Finally, Switzerland has been less impacted by inflation as Swiss citizens tend to spend a lower proportion of their income on essentials such as food and accommodation, which has been a big driver of inflation for other countries. As people are on average quite rich, the proportion of food and accommodation in the overall budget is smaller when compared with other countries.

Conclusion

A strong currency, energy self-sufficiency and a high GDP per capita provides a bedrock for stable inflation, which supports economic growth and financial stability in Switzerland. Switzerland has been insulated from the high inflationary environment experienced by other developed countries, which makes the EWL fund a compelling investment option in the current climate.