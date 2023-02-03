U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: February Closes Out With One Micro-Cap As IPO Calendar Gets A Boost

Summary

  • Just one small IPO and one SPAC began trading this past week. Two small IPOs submitted initial filings.
  • The first SPAC IPO to upsize since March 2022, SilverBox III raised $120 million.
  • Frac sand miner Atlas Energy Solutions plans to raise $387 million at a $2.2 billion market cap.

Just one small IPO and one SPAC began trading this past week. Two small IPOs submitted initial filings.

Though there were no sizable pricings, the calendar got a boost from frac sand miner Atlas Energy Solutions (

