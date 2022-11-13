DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is the leading global alternative asset manager. Bank of America's (BAC) analyst Craig Siegenthaler recently provided a great summary of BX's business model, stating:

AUM is about $1 trillion. It's the largest alts manager in the world. It also has the largest individual investor business, which had started much earlier and dedicated significantly more resources than its peers. Last year, Blackstone generated about $7 billion of free cash flow, and the firm has grown at AUM by about 14 times since its 2007 IPO. Despite this growth and track record, the stock is still offering a 5% dividend yield today versus about 2% for the average S&P 500 name. And the firm is highly diverse with leading and scaled businesses across real estate, private equity, credit and hedge funds.

The company has obviously been extremely successful at fundraising over the years, driving its massive growth in assets under management while amassing phenomenal total returns for shareholders over time:

Data by YCharts

While its past track record is impressive, its future outlook remains very positive as alternative investments like real estate, infrastructure, and private equity are experiencing impressive growth due to various factors such as strong economic growth in developing markets, the urgent need to replace aging infrastructure in developed countries, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and the drive to decarbonize the global economy. As a result, there is a significant investment opportunity in alternative investments, and now is a great time to invest in high-quality alternative assets as interest rates are likely nearing their peak and are expected to peak at some point this year.

Furthermore, due to the rapidly aging population in many countries, particularly in developed economies, and the likelihood of negative real interest rates persisting for a long time due to high sovereign debts and deficits, alternatives like infrastructure and real estate will remain an appealing investment for the foreseeable future. This is because it provides reliable cash flows that pension funds for retirees and sovereign wealth funds require, and benefits from negative real interest rates by appreciating in value over time and outpacing the cost of leverage used to acquire it.

It is on this final point - the growing demand for reliable returns from pension and sovereign wealth funds - that we see a potential major tailwind for the stock in the not-too-distant future: the United States government may be preparing to launch their first ever sovereign wealth fund.

Why The U.S. May Be Launching A Sovereign Wealth Fund Soon

As anyone who follows U.S. politics knows, the issue of Social Security and Medicare is hotly debated issue and - for many voters - is a sacred cow that cannot be cut without severe blowback at the polling booth for the responsible politicians. As a result, both parties have been lobbying shots at each other over the issue, with Democrats accusing Republicans of wanting to cut these entitlement programs, while Republicans have been quick to point out that then-Senator Biden bragged about trying to cut entitlement programs multiple times. I share this not to start a political debate over whether these programs should be cut or over which party wants to cut these programs or not, but rather to point out that this is an extremely important issue confronting the United States economy.

The United States is gripped with a retirement crisis even as consumer debt continues to soar to new highs and inflation continues to raise the cost of living substantially. Meanwhile, Social Security - which is supposed to be the universal retirement program for Americans - is set to go broke in under a decade. As a result, it is absolutely essential for a large swath of Americans' quality of life in retirement that the government figure this problem out. Some want to raise social security taxes on the highest earners in the country to help solve it, while others want to extend the retirement age.

The good news is that there is a bipartisan group in Congress that is working on this very task, and a likely solution is the establishment of a U.S. government sovereign wealth fund for the first time in history.

A group of senators is reportedly considering creating a sovereign wealth fund to fund Social Security payments and ensure the program's solvency for at least 75 more years. The fund's success at making up for current shortfalls and keeping Social Security solvent for decades to come would depend on its total return performance, and if returns fall short of expectations, senators are open to increasing the payroll tax rate and income subject to those taxes. Senator Mitt Romney believes a Sovereign Wealth Fund would allow the U.S. to borrow at low interest rates and invest in economic growth, and if investments fail to generate sufficient returns, other sources of funding will be used to prevent threats to Social Security benefits.

Implications For BX Stock Of A U.S. Sovereign Wealth Fund

What does this mean for BX? Well, based on recent discussions, this sovereign wealth fund may receive an initial investment of at least $1.5 trillion with the goal of generating 8%+ annualized returns in order to help prolong the solvency of Social Security without having to significantly raise taxes.

Given the fairly ambitious return requirements along with the need to generate stable returns and guard against downside risk, it makes alternative asset classes like real estate, infrastructure, private credit, and private equity very strong candidates for its portfolio in my opinion. Meanwhile, bonds are unlikely to generate sufficient returns to meet the fund's objectives and stock returns are likely too volatile to make up the vast majority of the fund.

This puts the needs of the fund squarely in BX's wheelhouse. Given that BX currently has about $1 trillion in assets under management, even a mere 10% share of the U.S. sovereign wealth fund would give it a 15% boost to assets under management, which would be a tremendous boost to shareholders. Even just 3% share of the fund would deliver a 5% boost to assets under management. Furthermore, with its very strong track record of delivering attractive returns for clients, its wide array of investment offerings and asset classes, its position as the leading alternative asset manager in the world, and its status as an American company combine to give it substantial competitive advantages over potential competitors for a share of this money.

Last, but not least, the urgency of the timeline for the U.S. government to fix this problem and the political incentive to do so with 2024 fast approaching means that this tailwind is likely to take place sooner rather than later.

Investor Takeaway

BX has a very impressive track record and remains a pretty attractive value today thanks to its attractive 4.5% expected forward dividend yield and strong long-term growth potential (consensus estimates expect 11.9% normalized earnings per share CAGR through 2027). The rising probability of the formation of a massive U.S. sovereign wealth fund only further boosts its bullish growth outlook in both the near and long-term. As a result, we believe it makes for an attractive buy today.