Investment Thesis

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) has been an outlier in the advertising industry for the past two years. Unlike peers such as The Trade Desk (TTD), Digital Turbine (APPS), and Magnite (MGNI) which are down massively, the company is up over 100% since June and trading near all-time highs. The company is seeing strong traction in the CTV (connected TV) segment and Bing's (MSFT) recent integration with ChatGPT may be another solid growth driver. Despite advertisers cutting budgets due to macro uncertainty, the company is still continuing to grow. The latest earnings indicated strong revenue growth with a significantly improved bottom line. Even after the massive rally, the current multiples still look compelling. Considering its financials and valuation I believe there's still further upside and I rate it as a buy.

Growth Opportunities

Perion Network is an Israeli-based technology company that provides different digital advertising solutions through its subsidiaries such as ColdFuel, Vidazoo, and Content IQ. It offers solutions for search monetization, CTV, video, display ads, and more. The company's current customers include blue-chip companies such as Verizon (VZ), Disney (DIS), and Pepsi (PEP). I believe CTV and search are two segments with strong growth opportunities.

Advertisers are now actively shifting their budgets from traditional mediums to digital channels as they capture much more eyeballs. CTV is one of the most popular, as the adoption of streaming has increased drastically in the past few years with the launch of Disney+ and HBO Max. The TAM (total addressable market) for CTV advertising is huge and expanding rapidly. According to Statista, it is forecasted to grow from $23.6 billion this year to $32.6 billion in 2026, representing a CAGR (compounded annual growth) of 11.4%.

Search is another huge opportunity in my opinion, especially after Bing's integration with ChatGPT. The company's subsidiary ColdFuel actually provides search monetization solutions for both Bing and Microsoft. While it is unlikely for Bing to grab meaningful market share from Google (GOOG), any little share gain will be significant for Perion. According to Microsoft, a one percent market share gain in search advertising translates to an incremental annual revenue of $2 billion. This isn't that much for Microsoft but for Perion which only makes $640 million annually, this could be massive.

Q4 Earnings

Perion Network announced its fourth-quarter earnings last month and the results are extremely impressive, especially when considering the overall slowdown in the advertising space.

The company reported revenue of $209.7 million, up 33% YoY (year over year) compared to $158 million. The customer retention rate was 115%. Display revenue was $123.8 compared to $100.2 million, up 24% YoY. The growth in display revenue is mostly driven by CTV and Video, which grew 42% and 33% respectively. CTV now accounts for 10% of display revenue. Search revenue was $85.9 million compared to $57.8 million, up 49% YoY. The growth in search revenue is driven by both higher pricing and volume. RPM (revenue per thousand impressions) increased by 13% YoY while daily searches increased by 26% YoY to 22 million.

Besides strong top-line growth, the bottom line also showed superb operating leverage. Despite revenue being up over 30%, total costs and expenses were only up 22.8% YoY from $137.2 million to $168.5 million. Traffic acquisition costs accounted for 58% of revenue, down from 59% in the prior year due to an improved product mix. S&M (sales and marketing) spending actually dropped 4.2% YoY from $16.8 million to $16.1 million, which indicates strong organic demand. The slower increase in costs and expenses resulted in net income up 119% YoY from $17.7 million to $38.7 million. The net income margin expanded 630 basis points from 11.2% to 17.5%. The adjusted EBITDA was $48.2 million, up 67% YoY from $28.9 million. EPS was $0.79 compared to $0.44, up 80% YoY.

The company also initiated guidance for FY23. It expects revenue to be $720 million to $740 million, representing a 14% growth at the midpoint. Adjusted EBITDA growth is also expected to be 14% at the midpoint with a margin of 50%. Growth is slower compared to the prior year but it is understandable due to tough comps and a weakening economy.

Valuation

Despite the recent rally, Perion's valuation is still pretty cheap in my opinion. The company is currently trading at a PE ratio of 16.8x which is meaningfully lower than most of its digital advertising peers such as Meta Platforms (META) and PubMatic (PUBM), as shown in the first chart below. Peers have an average PE ratio of 23.2x which represents a significant premium of 38.1%. I don't think the premium is justified as Perion's revenue growth is the strongest among all of them. Even though guidance suggests a slowdown in growth, its pace is still substantially higher than peers, as shown in the second chart below. I believe Perion deserves a higher multiple and an upward revision back to peers' average should present solid upsides.

Investors Takeaway

I believe Perion Network presents a compelling buying opportunity even after the rally. The company is seeing massive growth opportunities in both CTV and search which should continue to provide solid tailwinds. Despite facing tough macro headwinds, its latest earnings are still showing best-in-class growth with substantial operating leverage. The current valuation is significantly discounted compared to peers yet it is actually reporting the strongest growth rates. Considering its financials and prospects, I think the company deserves a higher multiple which should translate to meaningful potential upsides.